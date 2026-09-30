Avengers: Doomsday is currently "two and a half hours" with a "very surprising ending"

News
By
Published

The Russos have mentioned the Doomsday runtime for the first time

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday
(Image credit: Disney)

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have seemingly confirmed the current runtime for Avengers: Doomsday is shorter than Avengers: Endgame.

While speaking to Fandango about the challenge of balancing a large cast with a focused story, Anthony Russo said, "It's a two and a half hour movie or so, and you're sitting through it, and it's a focused propulsive narrative that has like an organizing principle at its center, and everything has to orbit around that.That's part of the creative challenge for Joe and I – just figuring out how that what that orbit is and how it all smashes together."

However it comes together, the Russos have confirmed – much like Avengers: Infinity War before it – there will be a shocking finale in store for those watching Doomsday.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"I think people are going to be surprised," Joe Russo teased. "It's a very surprising ending. It's a very surprising movie and that's all we'll say about it."

If the Avengers: Doomsday runtime of around 150 minutes holds, it will pale in comparison to Avengers: Endgame's three-hour length (not even taking into account Encore added an extra four minutes of bonus scenes).

Doomsday will, however, match up to MCU runtimes such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (161 minutes), Eternals (156 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes).

In a separate interview with Empire, the directors confirmed the Endgame Encore bonus scenes wouldn't be part of Doomsday, meaning you'll have to watch them in cinemas to get the full context on the road to the next major Avengers crossover.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US.

For more, we have a complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) staring down Superman (David Corenswet)
    1
    Sean Gunn says Man of Tomorrow is his "favorite of all" James Gunn movies
  2. 2
    The top 5 movies you need to watch in October 2026
  3. 3
    How to transmog armor and weapons in Witcher 3 Remastered
  4. 4
    Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown delayed 2 weeks as Pearl Abyss seeks "a more polished and stable gameplay experience"
  5. 5
    Avengers: Endgame writers planned for Hawkeye to die until Marvel employees protested