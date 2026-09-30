Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown delayed 2 weeks as Pearl Abyss seeks "a more polished and stable gameplay experience"

Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has announced that the Charting the Unknown DLC expansion has been delayed, but thankfully not by too long.
Crimson Desert DLC was confirmed a few months after the game dropped, with the developer confirming an expansion was in the works in June, which felt like an obvious move after the massive success of the open-world game at launch, but I don't know that many were expecting it to be dropping this year.
But despite that, Pearl Abyss confirmed it would be a 2026 release in August – with the massive Enhanced edition update being announced that same month – and less than a month later, Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown was announced at the PlayStation State of Play, with a release date of October 15, 2026.
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Unfortunately, that date was maybe a bit ambitious, as Pearl Abyss announces on Twitter that it has been delayed. But thankfully, there are only two more weeks to wait.
"We are hard at work on Crimson Desert Enhanced: Charting the Unknown to bring you new adventures to Pywel," the post reads, explaining, "we have determined that we need additional development time to deliver a more polished and stable gameplay experience."
Pearl Abyss adds, "We know many of you have been looking forward to returning to the game and we sincerely apologize for the longer wait," and promises to "use the additional time to further refine the content and do our utmost to deliver the best experience we can."
This delay moves it out of an especially busy week where titles like Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Valor Mortis, the Switch 2 versions of the Resident Evil Remake trilogy, and, of course, Bluey's Happy Snaps. Unfortunately, however, the two-week delay does drop it right next to Phantom Blade Zero and Hello Kitty Party Land on the same day, so the choice may be a tough one for some, but at least the DLC will be better for it.
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Steam earned Valve $15 billion in revenue so far this year, with Crimson Desert alone topping $203 million according to analyst