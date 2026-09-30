Horror legend Mike Flanagan wants his Amazon show Carrie to run for three seasons, going far beyond Stephen King's story

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"It's a trilogy"

Summer H. Howell as Carrie White in Prime Video&#039;s Carrie TV show
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mike Flanagan has shared his hopes that his new Amazon series will run for multiple seasons. The Haunting of Hill House director is helming a new adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie, and it seems like it will extend far beyond the original story.

Speaking to Collider recently, Flanagan said: "In my dream scenario. I think it’s three seasons. In my dream scenario, I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really.”

The Amazon show will follow Summer H. Howell's Carrie White as she goes to high school after spending most of her life isolated at home. It's far from an easy transition for the young girl who must navigate intense bullying in a modern world of social media.

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It's not clear how he plans to divide up the story at this point, especially given that early trailers for the show seem to suggest it's hitting the main story points. Could Flanagan leave Carrie's story open at the end of his adaptation, or is he planning to expand the story beyond Carrie?

It's not yet clear at the moment because Carrie only hits Prime Video on October 7, when all episodes of the show will be available. Early reactions to the first episodes have been very promising with many praising how it brings the story into a contemporary setting.

Even King himself is a big fan, writing on Threads: "Mike Flanagan's version of CARRIE is brilliant. What it has to say about social media is shocking and true."

Next up for Flanagan is Clayface, the DCU's first step into the world of horror. For more scares, here's our round-up of all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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