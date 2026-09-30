Game of Thrones movie Aegon's Conquest gets release date and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms director

The Game of Thrones movie based on Aegon's Conquest is coming to theaters – and it finally has a release date.
The film will land on June 1, 2029, and it will be directed by Owen Harris, according to Deadline. Harris directed three episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Andor scribe Bea Willimon will pen the script, and the film is titled Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest.
While no further details have been revealed just yet, judging by the title, the movie will cover Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros, which brought the individual kingdoms together for the first time. He accomplished this with the help of his two sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and, of course, with three dragons.
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House of the Dragon revealed that the reason Aegon conquered Westeros was a prophetic vision of the Long Night and the revelation that only a Targaryen on the throne could prevent the apocalypse.
Next up for Game of Thrones is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, which is arriving in the first half of 2027. Plus, while we're still waiting for The Winds of Winter, it seems that George R.R. Martin is working on more Dunk and Egg stories.
"I'd love to expand it from three seasons to maybe four or five. Book four, which George is working on, takes place in a very cool location. And five is the last story point of Egg as a boy," showrunner Ira Parker has shared. "So it's a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when Dexter is older. So then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summer Hall and King's Landing, and get a different vibe where they're not on the road all the time."
While you wait for Aegon's Conquest, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.
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