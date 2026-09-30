Game of Thrones movie Aegon's Conquest gets release date and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms director

News
By
Published

Aegon's Conquest is coming to theaters

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
(Image credit: HBO)

The Game of Thrones movie based on Aegon's Conquest is coming to theaters – and it finally has a release date.

The film will land on June 1, 2029, and it will be directed by Owen Harris, according to Deadline. Harris directed three episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Andor scribe Bea Willimon will pen the script, and the film is titled Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest.

While no further details have been revealed just yet, judging by the title, the movie will cover Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros, which brought the individual kingdoms together for the first time. He accomplished this with the help of his two sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and, of course, with three dragons.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

House of the Dragon revealed that the reason Aegon conquered Westeros was a prophetic vision of the Long Night and the revelation that only a Targaryen on the throne could prevent the apocalypse.

Next up for Game of Thrones is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, which is arriving in the first half of 2027. Plus, while we're still waiting for The Winds of Winter, it seems that George R.R. Martin is working on more Dunk and Egg stories.

"I'd love to expand it from three seasons to maybe four or five. Book four, which George is working on, takes place in a very cool location. And five is the last story point of Egg as a boy," showrunner Ira Parker has shared. "So it's a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when Dexter is older. So then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summer Hall and King's Landing, and get a different vibe where they're not on the road all the time."

While you wait for Aegon's Conquest, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Spider-Man swinging while the villain Boomerang attacks in the sky
    1
    Amazon is adapting one of Spider-Man's most controversial stories, and it's not going down well with fans
  2. 2
    The Witcher 3 Remastered is free for Switch 2 players with access to a Switch cartridge, marking another CD Projekt Red win for fans: "This should be a common thing"
  3. 3
    Tom Cruise's new movie scores his lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in almost a decade, but some critics still think he deserves an Oscar
  4. 4
    Another Steam page is being turned into an algorithm as Valve aims to show "10x more games to customers"
  5. 5
    American Truck Simulator adds DLC where you don't have to drive a truck, suddenly sets a new all-time Steam player record