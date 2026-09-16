HBO boss confirms when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will return, and we don't have long to wait

Good news for Westeros fans: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will be hitting our screens very soon.
That's according to HBO boss Casey Bloys, who confirmed at the Emmys that we'll be seeing season 2 in the next eligibility window, which ends on May 31, 2027.
"For next year, we've got a new season of The Pitt, new season of The Gilded Age, White Lotus, new season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, new season of I Love L.A., new season of Rooster," he told Deadline. "We've got a lot of pretty big both comedy and drama. And actually, I like to point out with The Pitt, one of the great things they do is it comes back in January, so we go into next season with the drama frontrunner in The Pitt. Limited series, we've got The Trial of Louise Woodward."
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A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 aired in January 2026, so we're looking at a wait of around a year. That's a refreshingly quick turnaround, considering the two year wait between seasons of House of the Dragon.
The show is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas about hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg, of which there are three – though another seems to be in the works.
"I'd love to expand it from three seasons to maybe four or five. Book four, which George is working on, takes place in a very cool location. And five is the last story point of Egg as a boy," showrunner Ira Parker has shared. "So it's a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when Dexter is older. So then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summerhall and King's Landing, and get a different vibe where they're not on the road all the time."
While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows for everything else in the works from Westeros.
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