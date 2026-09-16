Marvel's Wolverine star calls his role "the honor of a lifetime," and couldn't be more grateful to Insomniac: "You've given this nerdy kid more than he ever dreamed of"

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"We've spent years and years trying to build something that we're really proud of"

Marvel&#039;s Wolverine - Logan wearing a white tank top
(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Wolverine lead actor Liam McIntyre has thanked Insomniac Games and the Wolverine fanbase as his performance finally reaches the world.

Sharing a post on Twitter from Insomniac community and marketing director James Stevenson of the team celebrating the launch of Marvel's Wolverine with the actor, McIntyre congratulated the team on the release, adding, "Insomniac, you've given this nerdy kid more than he ever dreamed of. No amount of thanks will ever express my gratitude."

McIntyre later followed this up with a video message thanking fans of the game, saying, "Thank you for all of the incredible words and all the amazing support we've had on this really awesome launch day."

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The Wolverine actor adds, "we've spent years and years trying to build something that we're really proud of." He also shouts out the team at Insomniac, saying, "you guys are just the absolute best." McIntyre also spoke about his role in the game, saying, "I can't believe it. This has been the honor of a lifetime."

While Wolverine is the worst-reviewed Insomniac Games title since the studio was acquired by Sony – as far as critic ratings go – so far fan reception seems to be positive, with the PlayStation Store reviews sitting at 4.84/5 stars on launch day.

McIntyre is especially receiving praise for his role, with responses to his posts full of positive comments about his performance in the game, and some calling for him to be given more projects as the character.

Marvel's Wolverine dev Insomniac has "been cooking hard" in response to negative feedback: "We have been 100% listening"

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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