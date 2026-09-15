How to beat the Marvel's Wolverine Omega Red boss fight

The Wolverine Omega Red fight is a tricky battle after facing relatively weak Trask soldiers and Reavers, but once you understand how it works, it should become much easier. Unlike the regular enemies you've been fighting in Marvel's Wolverine until this point, Omega Red can't be bombarded with erratic attacks, and you need to take a much more reactive approach to combat, with parrying and dodging being critical to success. But there's more to bear in mind, so I've laid out some tips for beating Arkady Rossovich, AKA Omega Red – the first boss fight in Marvel's Wolverine.
How to defeat Omega Red in Wolverine
To beat Omega Red, you need to get used to dodging and parrying as this is the game's first true test of both combat mechanics. You'll really struggle to beat this mutant boss without getting to grips with them as you'll deal the most damage when Omega Red is staggered, so make sure you focus on perfect timing and bear these tips in mind:
Don't be too aggressive at first and focus on parrying: In the first phase where you fight Omega Red in the hangar, his attack patterns are quite limited so use this as a chance to learn dodge and parry timing. He'll either throw out a three-hit combo, where the first two hits can be parried and the final one must be dodged or will leap into the air and throw objects at you, which much also be dodged.
Kick through Omega Red's tendrils: When he uses his metal tentacles as a shield, hold Square to kick them and break his guard, then attack rapidly during this short window of opportunity – mash Square or throw in a combo ender (Square, Square, Square, Triangle) to deal high damage.
I strongly recommend having the Stagger Leap and Healing Strike Wolverine Techniques unlocked: You can use the charged-up leap of the former to quickly close the distance with Omega Red while also dealing solid stagger damage, and you can use the latter to deal high damage and heal slightly.
Use Knee Breaker to interrupt unblockable attacks: This Special Technique also inflicts massive stagger damage and is one of the most useful abilities in the game for any boss fight and not just Omega Red.
In phase 2, Omega Red's gains a brutal grab attack: If you get caught by this, it initiates a button-mashing quick-time event, which should be executed as quickly as possible. The longer the grab lasts, the more damage Wolverine takes and the more health Omega Red regenerates, so it can undo a lot of your progress.
Wait for Omega Red to attack after leaping away: Omega Red quite reliably uses this grab move after leaping away from Wolverine, telegraphed by him preparing to throw out his tendrils with a red circular unblockable indicator. Whenever Omega Red repositions, wait for him to throw out an attack (he reliably uses the above grab attack after leaping), dodge appropriately, then close the distance with a charged-up leap attack – the number of times I leapt at him only to get grabbed mid-air was silly, so do as I say, not as I do.
Follow those tips and you should be able to beat the disgraced former Team X member for good. This also effectively marks the end of the game's tutorial missions, and now you'll start noticing things like Wolverine whiskey bottles to find in most missions. During the next mission, you'll also unlock the ability to craft Wolverine suits, letting you dress Logan how you want.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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