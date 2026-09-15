Diablo 4 Season 15 is trying to squash the Mythic problem once and for all by increasing their drop rate again and adding more loot drops besides

Once again, there's a new Diablo 4 patch that makes changes to Mythics, but this one might well be the last. A number of tweaks have been made to how the items are acquired, in an effort by Blizzard to finally get the balance right.
The update comes as part of Diablo 4 Season 15, and there's a whole section dedicated to uniques. Firstly, unique items will now be available from the first level, across all difficulties. Then, Mythics dropped by initiate and greater air bosses and Belial's Hoard will only come from their distinct set of potential rewards.
However, drops will contain some generic loot, creating a lottery for finding rarer items outside of the set pool for each lair boss. Unique Mythic drop rates have been increased more or less across the board, and you're now guaranteed one from whenever you take on Echo of Mephisto - for which the loot is just better generally, too.
The Mythics saga has been going for months now. Since June, Blizzard's been taking feedback - to put it politely - on drop rates, since players have found you can literally be farming for hours on end and not get the rewards you're looking for.
We've had a steady drip of changes, tweaks, and alterations since, the devs gradually revamping how players encounter Mythics to appease the wider community. I don't envy their position, because even pleasing most in this scenario is difficult.
It's clearly something that needs to be addressed, but to what extent? Balance must remain the priority, even if some might still feel left out in the cold. What's available here suggests many of the complaints will be addressed, but we'll how it lands in practice in the coming days. Lessons for Diablo 5, at least!
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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