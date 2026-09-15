Guillermo del Toro says Tom Cruise's new movie is "great" as he shuts down weird rumor circulating about it

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Digger is not a musical

Tom Cruise in Digger
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Tom Cruise's upcoming movie Digger sees the Hollywood actor transform into a wealthy oil tycoon. However, rather than the actor's prosthetics being the main talking point in the lead-up to release, there has actually been another strange rumor circulating on social media.

Some viewers thought they spotted what seemed to be people singing in one of the movie's trailers, leading to a conspiracy emerging that the movie is actually a musical. This has now been debunked by an unusual source: auteur Guillermo del Toro.

Posting on Twitter, the Pan's Labyrinth director gave his review of the Alejandro G. Iñárritu comedy and set the record straight. "Music? It's not... But it's great," he wrote, sharing a post about the movie's musical rumors.

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Digger is a black comedy that follows Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man on Earth, as he tries to save humanity from a disaster that he created. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, and Sandra Hüller all star in the upcoming satire, which is due to be released next month. No reviews are in yet, but it seems like del Toro is already a fan.

Speaking earlier this year at an event attended by GamesRadar+, Cruise said of the role: "I have never had something that could challenge me in this way. And neither has Alejandro when we went in – ever. When you see this film, it's totally original."

Digger hits theaters on October 2. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2026 movie release dates.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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