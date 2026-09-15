Marvel's Wolverine dev Insomniac has "been cooking hard" in response to negative feedback: "We have been 100% listening"

Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson says the team is listening to the feedback the game received ahead of its launch.
Marvel's Wolverine has picked the worst possible time to be mid – being the worst-reviewed Insomniac game in a decade. Not only is it releasing in perhaps the most packed September to date, right after the critically acclaimed Onimusha: Way of the Sword and The Blood of Dawnwalker and sure to be smash hits Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Control: Resonant, but it comes amid a string of bad decisions from Sony.
PS5 consoles are becoming prohibitively expensive for many, Sony abandoning physical games has been a constant in the discourse for months now, and right before Wolverine reviews dropped, it was revealed that the publisher wanted to cancel Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear spiritual successor Physint – with the game falling in Xbox's lap. Basically, Sony needed a win.
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And while it doesn't seem like Wolverine is by any means a bad game, it clearly has some issues that have been picked up by players and reviewers over the last week. But in a post on Twitter, Stevenson acknowledges its shortcomings, saying, "We have been 100% listening over the last few days," adding that "the team has been cooking hard today in response to some of the feedback."
While multiplayer or live-service projects overhauling themselves and turning things around isn't too new a concept – see No Man's Sky – it's also started to become a thing in single-player games in recent times. Most notably, Crimson Desert, released earlier this year, has been constantly updating itself based on player complaints, with a full story overhaul patch being released last month. So in some cases you really are better off waiting a few years for things to get changed.
Check out the GamesRadar+ Marvel's Wolverine review to see what we thought of Insomniac's latest.
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