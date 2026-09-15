Avengers: Endgame Encore will feature under 2 minutes of new footage in regular screenings

Avengers: Endgame Encore is heading to theaters very soon, but it seems like you'll have quite a different experience depending on how you watch the movie. The final runtimes for the re-release have seemingly been confirmed.
According to the British Board of Film Classification, the regular screen version of Avengers: Endgame Encore will be 183 minutes and 3 seconds. The original Avengers: Endgame was 181 minutes, meaning that there will be two minutes of new footage.
Meanwhile, the Infinity Vision version of the film will be 186 minutes and 14 seconds, meaning it will have five minutes of new footage in total. This isn't wildly different from the four minutes that was initially reported, but we had expected normal screenings to feature a bit more than this.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
This all means that if you want to see anything substantial with the Endgame re-release, you're going to want to grab an Infinity Vision ticket. This is a label for cinema screens that is only being used by Marvel at the moment, and it essentially means it must have a screen width of at least 45 feet, have a Dolby Surround 7.1 sound system, and a specific brightness level. When booking your tickets, it will have a label on it to make sure you get the right ticket.
As for what will be featured in the Avengers: Endgame Encore footage, it's still not entirely clear. All we know so far is that the trailer edited a key line of dialogue from Tony Stark.
Avengers: Doomsday directors the Russo brothers have also teased that it will be "required viewing". "It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Joe Russo told Fandango earlier this year. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."
Avengers: Endgame Encore is out on September 25. For more upcoming superhero movies, here's our guide to new Marvel movies and shows.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.