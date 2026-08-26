Avengers: Endgame Encore will seemingly look different to the 2019 Marvel original

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Avengers: Endgame Encore might look different to the original movie

Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Endgame Encore will help set up Avengers: Doomsday with new footage, but it seems it will also look different to the original movie.

Social media has been flooded with comparisons between the original film and the new trailer for the Encore edition, which seem to show the color grading has been improved to make the new film far more vibrant.

However, we should note that these screenshots can easily be edited, and the footage will look different depending on your device and other factors. Still, the trailer does appear to be more colorful than the original movie.

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"Thank god. So sick of grey movies," said one fan, while another said: "Oh wow, the color grading and contrast difference actually look so much cleaner. Def getting IMAX tickets."

"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Joe Russo has said of the new edition. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Added co-director Anthony: "If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming."

Already, fans have noticed one piece of dialogue has been altered in the trailer, while another has a theory that connects the two films and revolves around Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives this September 25, while Avengers: Doomsday lands this December 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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