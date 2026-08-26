Castlevania veteran Koji Igarashi delays spiritual successor Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement to 2027 so it can be "the best it can be"

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"Your excitement and enthusiasm continue to motivate and inspire us to deliver the best possible experience," says Koji Igarashi

A screenshot from Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement
(Image credit: ArtPlay)

Castlevania veteran Koji Igarashi, who started work on the series as assistant director for Symphony of the Night, has announced the delay of Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement until 2027. Originally planned for release in 2026, the game has "entered its final stages" of development.

The Bloodstained series was conceived by Igarashi's studio, ArtPlay, as a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series, and raised $5.5 million on Kickstarter in 2015. A prequel to the Kickstarter-funded Ritual of the Night, subtitled The Scarlet Engagement, was announced during a 2025 State of Play with a vague 2026 release date.

A video posted to ArtPlay's YouTube channel explains that The Scarlet Engagement has been delayed until next year. "We have made the decision to move the game's release to the year 2027," Igarashi says. "Currently, the development of the game has entered its final stages."

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The video ends with him saying: "We understand that this is disappointing news for our fans, but everyone in the development team is working hard to make the game the best it can be. We sincerely appreciate your continued support."

Further details were shared in a Steam blog post, along with new screenshots of the game. Igarashi further says that the studio hopes to release gameplay footage soon.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued patience and support," the statement on Steam reads. "Your excitement and enthusiasm continue to motivate and inspire us to deliver the best possible experience."

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George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

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