48 years later, Atari is finally reuniting with Activision to bring back cartridges, but I'm holding out for more than Pitfall

Atari and Activision have somewhat of a turbulent history, but the two publishers are teaming back up in the name of new cartridges. The collection will provide vintage console fans with the chance to nab 12 standard edition releases, including Pitfall!, River Raid, Kaboom!, and H.E.R.O, and if you're feeling really fancy, you can add 39 "deluxe" boxed classics to your shelf with ludicrous price tags.
The Atari x Activision Collection almost feels like two old pals finally falling back in. While there hasn't been any real animosity between the two publishing giants, the developer of '80s hits like Pitfall and River Raid originally broke away from the retro console maker in 1979 to become the first-ever third-party developer for the 2600. Let's just say the four programmers who started the legendary company, David Crane, Alan Miller, Bob Whitehead, and Larry Kaplan, weren't happy with their treatment at Atari, and the rest is history.
Of course, even though those grudges were left back in the '80s, the two companies evolved as seperate entities. That matters today since we now have shiny new systems like the Atari 2600+ remake ($129 at Amazon, FYI) accompanied by real carts and even retro handhelds like the Activision Super Pocket loaded up with the developer's classic capers. Normally, you have to opt for something attributed to Atari or Activision, but the new cart collaboration unites the two after almost 50 years.
If you're simply seeking physical Activision cartridges you can play using original hardware or the new Atari 7800+ or 2600+ emulation-based remakes, you're looking at $34.99 / £27. That batch of cardboard releases sticks to just 12 of the console's third-party greats, but you can go absolutely wild and pick up the four "Deluxe" collector's boxes at a staggering $249.99 / £261 a pop.
I should note that with the Treasure, Speed, Secrets, and Victory Deluxe boxes, you're getting a bunch of feelies with each of the 39 games. You'll be treated to collectable patches and pins to stick on your denim jacket, and if you somehow have $999.96 / £1,006 (?!) for the "Complete Collection", you'll also get a mysterious to-be-announced collectable item.
For just shy of $1,000, I'd personally be expecting a solid gold Atari, but I don't want to yuck anyone's collectable yum. At the same time, the Atari x Activision clearly isn't geared towards casual players who want to embrace physical retro gaming, as even the $35 MSRP tied to the standard editions is a little steep.
I'm not completely down with the price tags, but I do appreciate the sentiment behind the Atari x Activision collection. In a statement marking the reveal, the company's VP of hardware, Matt Burnett, acknowledges the historical significance of the breakup that happened way back in the '70s.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
“In 1979, a group of Atari programmers set out to prove that great games could come from independent creators and ended up changing the industry forever,” remarks Burnett. “The Atari x Activision Collection brings that legacy to life through the games themselves, giving fans an opportunity to experience, collect and preserve the work of the developers who helped establish a new model for the video game industry.”
The real question is whether the Atari x Activision collaboration will be a one-off, or if we'll continue to see first and third-party games co-exist on the same new systems. That would save the need for separate handhelds like the Super Pocket, but I'm also holding out for new editions that even bring back the likes of Imagic since that developer is owned by Activision.
I'm not asking for much, perhaps even just some nice re-releases of Dragon Fire, Laser Gates, or Moon Sweeper in those metallic boxes. I'd even settle for a nice handheld with all of those baked in, and I guess the Atari x Activision proves that it is possible despite any licensing divisions in the big 26.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.