Spider-Man star's new movie bizarrely reveals it's actually a Robin Hood origin story, weeks before its release

We're just a few weeks out from the release of Paul Greengrass' and Andrew Garfield's new movie, and it's had a pretty sharp turn in its marketing. The movie, which was previously simply called The Uprising, has been renamed 'The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood', seemingly suggesting it's an origin story for the fictional hero.
Up until this point, the trailers have simply seemed to suggest the movie follows a young, frustrated man who becomes the leader of a rebellion against King Richard II. Garfield plays the lead, named only as Ploughman, as it depicts the notorious English Peasants' Revolt in 1381.
It's now clear that the Ploughman is actually Robin Hood, and the film will show how these events led him to become the notorious folk outlaw. This will be a new take on the character, as most versions of the legendary hero situate him in the 12th or 13th century, long before the Peasants' Revolt.
It's only since August 25 that the film has been linked to Robin Hood, with marketing around it before simply teasing the link by saying the movie follows "the birth of a legend". It's not clear then whether the original plan was to keep Garfield's character a secret until the movie came out or not. However, looking again at the trailer, the clues were there. Check out this still below.
The film has gone through many titles on its journey to the screen, which suggests it's always had a link to Robin Hood. When Greengrass' movie was first announced in 2022, it was titled The Hood with Benedict Cumberbatch in talks as the lead.
The title was changed again in February 2025 to The Rage, as Matthew McConaughey was brought in as the lead. Garfield then joined a few months later before the movie was retitled again to The Uprising in October 2025.
The changes have left social media users pretty confused. One wrote: "What in the god's green earth is going on with Paul Greengrass' upcoming film, The Uprising, starring Andrew Garfield? The film's title has officially changed to The Uprising: Rise of Robin Hood. This marks the fourth time they're changing the title."
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"WAIT?? I had no idea that this was a Robin Hood movie???" added another. "I am intrigued now and excited to see Andrew Garfield as Robin Hood. It's insane to me that we got The Death of Robin Hood and now we are getting his uprising in the same year lol."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.