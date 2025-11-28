Despite having a script, James Cameron says his upcoming World War II movie has been put on the backburner: "I have 10 other projects"

Avatar: Fire and Ash
James Cameron says his first post-Avatar 3 outing won't be Ghosts of Hiroshima after all.

"I have 10 other projects," Cameron said on The Town with Matt Belloni. "That one just sort of hit the headlines briefly because of the book announcement and trying to push the book to a best seller because the author is a friend of mine. Doesn't mean I'm not going to make the film, but I've written the script, and it's not slated right now, and I don't even have a distribution partner on it. So it's pretty much a vaporware project right now."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

