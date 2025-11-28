Despite having a script, James Cameron says his upcoming World War II movie has been put on the backburner: "I have 10 other projects"

James Cameron says his first post-Avatar 3 outing won't be Ghosts of Hiroshima after all.

"I have 10 other projects," Cameron said on The Town with Matt Belloni. "That one just sort of hit the headlines briefly because of the book announcement and trying to push the book to a best seller because the author is a friend of mine. Doesn't mean I'm not going to make the film, but I've written the script, and it's not slated right now, and I don't even have a distribution partner on it. So it's pretty much a vaporware project right now."

Earlier this year, Cameron told Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar that "this might be the most challenging film" he'll ever make. Cameron bought the rights to the book in 2024, with the book releasing this past August. The non-fiction book, which chronicles the story of survivors of both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear disasters, was written by Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic advisor Charles Pellegrino. If the film goes ahead, the story will center on Tsutomu Yamaguchi, who escaped Hiroshima only to board a train to Nagasaki just before it was bombed (via Jake's Takes).

Cameron does have a lot on his plate, what with Avatar 3 hitting theaters in December, Avatar 4 and 5... though we don't know yet if he'll direct the final two films in the franchise. There's also been talk of Camera writing another Terminator movie (though I'm not sure we need one after Terminator 6 completely retconned John Connor, rendering Sarah Connor's mission in Terminator 2: Judgement Day completely obsolete).

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19. For more, check our lists of upcoming movies and movie release dates.