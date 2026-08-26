Heroes of Might & Magic 3 gets off to a bumpy start on Steam after Ubisoft forgot to include the game itself in the download

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It's since been fixed

Heroes of might and magic 3 art showing a battle scene
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Following the reveal of the Heroes of Might and Magic 3 remake, Ubisoft released the classic strategy game on PC… but forgot to include the game files in the download.

Heroes of Might and Magic 3 is a beloved strategy game, but one you would want to avoid on Steam if you were keen to try it out. The only version of the game available on Valve's storefront for the longest time was the 2015 Heroes of Might and Magic 3 HD Edition, developed by Dotemu. It is an okay way to play the game, but it was merely the base game, with its expansions missing. Thankfully, you could always get Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Complete on GOG.

As such, with the announcement of Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, you could imagine why plenty would have been excited, especially because Ubisoft decided to shadowdrop the original complete edition onto Steam alongside it. But as the "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam may give away, it didn't go to plan.

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As PC Gamer spotted, players who purchased the classic strategy game soon discovered that the download is only 23.49 KB, and while some older games are quite small, that's clearly not right. Turns out, the only file included is an executable, and none of the actual game files were included in the download.

The Might and Magic Twitter account was swift to respond: "Thank you to everyone who brought this to our attention. We investigated the issue and can confirm it has now been resolved. We appreciate the community's patience and reports while we worked on a fix and apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Thankfully, players are reporting that a 770 MB update was released about 11 hours after the game was released on Steam, so now you can purchase a game on Steam and actually get the game! What a novel concept!

After Ubisoft canceled its remake, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time gets an enhanced version from GOG

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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