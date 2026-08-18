After Ubisoft canceled its remake, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time gets an enhanced version from GOG

Months after Ubisoft cancelled the remake of the PS2 classic, GOG has released an enhanced version of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
One of the weirdest projects of the decade has been Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Announced in 2020, the project was scheduled to release in January 2021 developed by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, but after delays the game was subject to a complete development reboot in 2023 at Ubisoft Montreal, and as recently as last year, Ubisoft was saying it'd release this year, with rumors of a shadowdrop appearing. However, it was cancelled amid a "major reset" in January bringing its development hell to an end.
When the cancellation happened, GOG confirmed that it was working to bring the original version of the classic action game to its GOG Preservation Program as soon as possible. At the time, the post on Twitter said "We are pouring our hearts into making sure the original Sands of Time does not just run fine. We will make sure it is the best version you have ever played," and now seven months later we know what that entails.
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Earlier today the GOG Classics Vault YouTube channel released a video confirming that its release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is out now, and detailed some of the changes included in this release. Improvements include fixing modern hardware incompatibilities, widescreen and ultrawide support for modern resolutions and aspect ratios and the ability to limit your FPS and a setting to automatically your FOV based on aspect ratio. In the video GOG's Adim explains "Ubisoft's remake was officially cancelled, so we took the matters into our own hands" and adds, "It is a masterpiece game design and it deserves to be played as intended."
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