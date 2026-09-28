An unofficial Super Mario Galaxy PC port is in the works, with the developers proudly claiming it's "100% coded by humans"

Nintendo Wii classic Super Mario Galaxy has been 100% decompiled, with members of the game's community announcing an unofficial PC port is on the way.
Game decompilation has been one of the highlights of the 2020's PC gaming scene, as it has allowed developers to create PC ports of games that never came to the platform and letting them be played natively and enhanced, offering greater utility over simply emulating them. It's allowed PC players to finally experience classics like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Blue Dragon.
But unfortunately – like with most things these days – generative AI is stinking up the joint with a selection of vibe-coded attempts like Donkey Kong 64, Mario Kart Wii, and a new Monster Hunter Portable 3rd one I'm especially disappointed by. It's even affecting emulators, with the developers of the most prominent PS3 emulator RPCS3 begging contributors to "stop submitting AI slop code." So naturally, whenever a new project is announced, there's a degree of skepticism to go alongside it, but thankfully a fellow Mario Wii game is proudly waving the "100% coded by humans" flag.
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The Luma's Workshop modding community shares a video titled "the next step…" where it was noted that Super Mario Galaxy was almost 100% decompiled – with the 100% mark happening six hours later, as an update in the comments notes – and announced that work on a PC port is underway. Titled Astrocore, the port was shown running, with the developers saying "we anticipate a release soon," sending people to its Discord for updates.
As for its sequel, the developers confirm "the Luma's Workshop decompilation team will be moving to Super Mario Galaxy 2 after some cleanup work," so we'll likely be seeing a PC port for the game's (arguably better) sequel in the future too.
Late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata never wanted tons of Mario and Zelda sequels because that's "not the kind of company I want Nintendo to be."
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