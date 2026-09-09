Mario Kart World's best free update yet adds 10 retro tracks from Super Mario Kart today

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Choco Island, Ghost Valley and more

Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World is getting yet another free content update today, this time adding our first batch of new tracks.

Specifically, courses from Super Mario Kart are being added to the VS Race mode. We see SNES Choco Island 1 and Choco Island 2 now available as options under the standard Choco Mountain track, for example. Vanilla Lake and Ghost Valley are also coming, amongst others, for a total of 10.

Another neat Super Mario Kart nod comes in the form of the ? Panels on the road, which you can drive over to get items.

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In addition, two extra Knockout Tour routes are being added, named Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally. There's clearly still more to come, as footage from today's Nintendo Direct still shows four further routes hidden behind question marks, so the devs aren't done supporting the mode.

Although it wasn't mentioned in the Direct itself, Nintendo also states via a press release that a new Spectator Mode has been added for when you're playing with friends online or through LAN play, and now that I'm saying that out loud, I can't believe it wasn't an option from the start. Better late than never, though.

Honestly, though, it's the new tracks that make 1.8.0 Mario Kart World's best update yet. It was always going to be hard for the Switch 2 racer to compete with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which simply has so many more courses to race around, especially with all its DLC, and this thankfully gives World a bit of a boost in the right direction. Hopefully we can expect more in the future.

Be sure to keep up with our Nintendo Direct September 2026 live blog to see everything announced during the show.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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