Metroid Ravenous, the first 2D Metroid since Dread, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in January

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Ravenous looks like a direct Dread follow-up

A close-up of Samus&#039; face in Metroid Ravenous
(Image credit: Nintendo)

After five years, we're finally getting a new 2D Metroid game. Metroid Ravenous was announced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, it looks like a direct follow-up to Dread, and it's set to launch very soon: January 28.

The first trailer teases plenty, but the key bit seems to be some sort of feeding mechanic. We see Samus repeatedly absorbing energy from her enemies like, well, a Metroid, and the idea of hunger would certainly explain the title. The energy Samus drains from enemies appears to fill a meter in the upper left of the screen, but it's not immediately clear whether that's a health bar or some other sort of power meter.

The story sees Samus attacked and trapped on a mysterious moon by an unknown group of enemies wearing sick space samurai gear. Which, honestly, sounds like a solid setup for a Metroid game. And it's equally fun and terrifying to see Samus's fusion with the Metroids back on the GBA manifest in some new powers.

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Nintendo did not confirm the developer in today's announcement, but this sure looks like another MercurySteam joint, as the counter-heavy gameplay of the studio's last effort looks to be very much intact here.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's ill-fitting open-world structure left a poor taste in my mouth last year, but I loved Dread, and I'm hopeful that Ravenous can offer a proper feast. We don't have to wait long to find out, either way.

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Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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