You probably shouldn't play the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake with an N64 controller, but I'm holding for OG atmospheric controls

It's safe to say the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake plans to leave the original's janky N64 controller in the past. That much is clear from Nintendo's reveal, as the revamped classic now has a free-moving camera and dedicated buttons for jumping and sprinting, but I'd argue adding support for the classic gamepad could honor the OG 3D Hyrule outing.
Okay, yes, if you really want to play Ocarina of Time with the arguably cursed retro controller, you should probably explore how to play N64 games instead. While the glossy new Switch 2 remake naturally uses the groundbreaking 1998 outing as a template, this Zelda romp will look and feel like something from 2026.
I'll concede that it'd be senseless to tether the Ocarina of Time remake to antiquated controls designed for retro consoles almost 30 years ago. At the same time, though, I fully believe playing N64 games using a controller with one stick and those massive A and B buttons is an experience in its own right, and the setup could add something unique for players seeking authentic gameplay vibes.
I dread to think how many hours I've sunk into Ocarina of Time over the past three and a bit decades. It has shown up on almost every Nintendo console I've owned since the N64, hitting everywhere from the GameCube to the Wii Shop, and it even got a remaster for the 3DS.
Each port feels every so slightly different to the next thanks to their respective gamepads, but there's one consistency across every single version: Z-targeting. It was Nintendo's take on camera controls, or arguably a lack thereof, and cemented a directional rhythm that turns what could be considered awful camera controls into something atmospheric.
If you've played the N64 original, the sensation of tapping the back Z button to shift the camera will be ingrained in your mind. Yes, it's primarily used to quickly reorient your point of view, but the controls also come with a tonal shift that adapts depending on where you are. In dungeons, the confirmational letterboxing, an element designed to emulate the feel of Samurai movies when you're actually locking onto an enemy, is accompanied by an eerie stone echo, which makes even trying to peek at the forward path ahead a bit more daunting.
In the overworld, Z-targeting produces a jauntier pan-flute sound, which shifts things to fit a more whimsical sense of curiosity when repositioning the camera. In both instances, using a button instead of just swinging a secondary stick around freely adds visual and audio cues that personally get me into the zone, whether I'm locking onto a ReDead trying not to pee myself or just peering down Hyrule Field at LonLon Ranch.
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I've only got Mr. Aonuma's gameplay demo to go on, but it looks like the Ocarina of Time remake is leaving those atmospheric elements in the past with the mandatory Z-targeting. The latter will still be a thing, but gone is the widescreen letterbox shift and, potentially, the scene-appropriate jingles with it, leaving only the specific, almost phaser-like, enemy target sound alongside Navi's cries of "watch out!"
If Nintendo did add the option to play with an N64 controller, just like with its recent StarFox Switch 2 remake, it could help preserve these important original elements. I'm sure there are plenty of players who grew up with Breath of the Wild who'd prefer to move the camera around in a contemporary fashion, but for those of us who like the quick snap and associated sounds of the old Z-button controls, having the option to play that way could help things feel right.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Mr. Aonuma Gameplay Demonstration - YouTube
Including the fixed camera controls could even help introduce fresher players to the art of using an N64 layout. Whether you think that trident design is clever or cursed, it adds a unique, and arguably now novel, hardware experience into the mix, and if you really can't bear using the starship-shaped original, the 8Bitdo N64 controller works with Switch 2 and pops the exact button layout onto a contemporary shell.
Switch things up with an N64 pad
If you've got your Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order in the bag, you could play the original with an N64 pad while you wait. The 8Bitdo 64 Bluetooth controller will provide you with an authentic layout and Switch 2 compatibility for $39.99, while the official $54.99 NSO controller is a complete replica of the '90s accessory.
There's nothing stopping you from trying to play the Ocarina of Time remake with an N64 controller. In theory, you shouldn't be blocked from using the NSO N64 controller or the aforementioned 8Bitdo version. The issue is that playability will come down to whether the Z-targeting system can quickly snap the camera behind Link, or if it only works around targetable NPCs, enemies, and objects; and even then, all the associated atmospheric goodness will be potentially missing.
Will that stop me from immediately trying to play the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake with an N64 controller when it lands November 6? Well, no, as I'm the idiot who tried to play Donkey Kong Bananza with a set of GameCube Donkey Konga bongos. If Nintendo is snooping in on these words, though, just know that if you add a Nintendo 64 controller mode, a bunch of '90s kids will be very happy (even if the realistic, uncanny art direction still feels weird).
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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