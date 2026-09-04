Anbernic just revamped its Nintendo DS clone, but I'm still itching for a cheaper 3DS handheld homage

Anbernic's take on the Nintendo DS is getting the "Plus" treatment, as the RG DS is back with enhanced specs. Compared to last year's model, the new version is set to be a "next-generation dual-screen handheld" with four times the resolution of the 2000s portable, a brand new interface designed for two screens, and even a stylus authentically tucked in at the side, but we're not in 3DS clone territory yet.
The Anbernic RG DS Plus looks a bit more like a 3DS XL, but it's not gunning for that retro handheld throne. The trailer makes that clear by revealing a single thumbstick, not unlike the MagicX Zero 40 (the vertical screen oddball that's $55 at AliExpress) and specifically highlighting the increased resolution compared to the 256x192 pixels provided by the OG DS.
By way of "4x pixel perfect scaling" and a "16-in-1 pixel density", the RG DS Plus hopes to enhance the clarity of original DS games. That means revisiting those romps on a 1024 x 768 display compared to just 640 x 480 on last year's version, which should crisp things up.
Anbernic doesn't fully reveal specs in the trailer, but Retrohandhelds has the scoop. The fact that it dials back memory from 3GB to 1GB may throw some of you off, but since this version swaps Android out for Linux, it arguably isn't as ravenous for RAM. It also lacks built-in eMMC Storage, which again, is viable since the OS can function with a microSD.
Those measures are naturally an effort to keep RAMageddon at bay, and considering the RG DS Plus will be available for under $100, it seems to be working. Yes, if you do value more memory and storage over higher-resolution screens, you'll want to stick with the vanilla RG DS since it's also under $100 at AliExpress, but I'd argue this revamp feels like a better fit for OG DS romps.
Had Anbernic swapped out the Rockchip RK3568 chipset with something beefier and kept the memory, we'd be looking at a 3DS portable. Instead, the handheld maker is dialling in everything you'd want from a normal DS, including a new baked-in NNDDSS emulator and a tailored front-end for your library. The 2000s console cherry on top, though, is the included stylus that slides in at the side; while it's just a capacitive stick with a rubber end, it really helps hit all the right vibes.
We'll need to wait a touch longer for an official RG DS Plus release date and spec sheet, but Anbernic seems to be faring well despite the current pricing situation. Its apparent plan of refining each portable for its respective platform, rather than cramming specs and features in, feels like a wise move that combats associated hikes while improving the overall experience for specific libraries. But alas, I'll need to get hands-on with the copycat NDS to confirm whether it's worth its $100 price tag, and I'd still like a proper 3DS clamshell with a respectable cost.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.