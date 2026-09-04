Apple's mind-bending sci-fi series Silo just aired a wild season 3 finale, and fans are calling it "phenomenal": "My jaw is on the floor"

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The finale is now out, and it features some wild reveals

Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene and Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew in Silo season 3 episode 9
(Image credit: Apple)

Silo season 3 has come to an explosive end, featuring some huge revelations for both the upcoming fourth season and everything that has happened so far. Titled 'Troy', the final episode finally merges the shows two storylines, featuring a huge reveal about how they connect.

We won't get into too many spoiler-heavy details here (you can read our Silo season 3 ending explained for more on that), but the finale has already caused a lot of buzz from fans of the show. Taking to social media, people have been calling the conclusion everything "truly incredible" to a satisfying "pay-off".

"If you’ve been watching Silo for the last 3 years this finale is really such a payoff lol incredible way to tell a story," one wrote, while another added: "That Season 3 finale flipped the whole show upside down. Can’t wrap my head around why the Founder would establish this whole thing and then…#Silo is phenomenal. Might be my favorite sci-fi series of all time."

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"This episode might have been one of the greatest tv episodes in history… I haven’t had this much exposition thrown at me ever before in a single episode," tweeted another. "My jaw is on the floor, not even a Severance ep has gagged me like this, my GOD."

Check out some more reactions below.

Silo season 4 is already confirmed, and a trailer for the show aired at the end of the season 3 finale. While we don't have a release date beyond "summer 2027" at the moment, filming is already wrapped.

For more, check out our guides to the best Apple TV shows to stream right now. We've also got everything you need to know about new TV shows coming in 2026.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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