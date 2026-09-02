Star Wars actor Adria Arjona tried to pitch Tony Gilroy Andor season 2 ideas, but was shot down: "Not this movie, baby"

Bix Caleen actor Adria Arjona tried to pitch ideas for Andor season 2, but showrunner Tony Gilroy wasn't keen.
Andor season 2 released in 2025 and is the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever.
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she was "frustrated" Bix's missions were mainly off-screen in the second season, Arjona explained: "No, because Tony challenged me in a different way. He instead gave me periods of time in Bix's life to jump into that were very complex and complicated. I knew that I was able to play an action piece, but those emotional beats were really strong for Bix and really challenging for me. So I wasn't necessarily frustrated because I respect Tony's writing. I was like, Hmm. Okay, cool. There's a reason and a rhythm to the way that he writes."
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But, she still had some ideas of her own. "I never want to get in Gilroy's way, even though I [pitched him some ideas] after writing the Hit Man script with Richard Linklater and Glen Powell," she added. "All three of us collaborated together. So I did call Tony with a bunch of ideas, and he was like, 'No, no, no. Not this movie, baby.' And I was like, 'Damnit. Okay.'"
The Andor season 2 ending left things open for Bix to return, though nothing has been confirmed about her future. Arjona will make her DCU debut in next year's Man of Tomorrow as Maxima, though many fans think she's really playing Wonder Woman.
Andor is streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.
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