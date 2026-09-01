Star Wars fans say if you love The Clone Wars and Bad Batch, you should play Zero Company

Star Wars fans think Zero Company is the perfect game for lovers of The Clone Wars and Bad Batch.
The new strategy game is set in the Clone Wars-era of the Star Wars timeline, and you play as Hawks, leader of the titular Zero Company.
"If you love Clone Wars / The Bad Batch, do yourself a favor and play Zero Company," says one fan on Reddit. "For the story and worldbuilding alone, this game is amazing. Even if you don't usually like tactical games (I personally had no experience with them) this game is clearly made as a labor of love for CW and TBB. I'm honestly having a lot of fun with the gameplay and customization too but the planets, references, lore, it's really awesome."
It seems everyone is in agreement. "It's really great so far. It's nice having an isolated story that references the larger ongoings of the galaxy. Not to mention it looks great, and the characters you create actually feel like real characters as well," says one fan.
"You can definitely feel that this game had some of the writers from the Jedi games. Their love for the Star Wars universe, particularly animation, is on full display in Zero Company. For anyone who loves the story of the clones in particular, ZC is an absolute must-play," says another person.
"100% Agree. Would love an animated TV spinoff of Zero Company," thinks another player, while another says: "I can't believe how wonderful the dialogue is in this game. The banter between characters feels so authentic to Star Wars."
"Honestly, if you love the Clone Wars era in general, play this game. One of the best stories told during the era and has callbacks to many other movies, shows, and games that take place during the Clone Wars," thinks another fan.
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The game debuted to strong reviews, with our own Star Wars: Zero Company review reading: "Star Wars: Zero Company does exactly what it promises: XCOM, but in a galaxy far, far away. It might not reinvent the format like Midnight Suns, but it's a rare treat to see the tactics genre given this kind of big-budget treatment, and lightsabers only sweeten the deal."
While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way. Star Wars: Zero Company, meanwhile, is available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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