The best characters and team comp in Star Wars Zero Company are what will make the difference between thriving as space mercs and dying at the hands of deranged cultists and battle droids. Though Zero Company gives you freedom to hire various randomised operators, there are nonetheless six or seven unique and defined characters built into the game with unique abilities, not including Hawks themselves.
These characters' unique powers ensure that they can hold a unique position in your team, and are often more powerful than the randomised operators as a result. Below I'll lay out all the best Zero Company characters, and the best possible team to make from them.
Best Characters in Star Wars Zero Company
Below I've laid out all the best characters in Star Wars Zero Company as part of a tier list, as well give a quick summary of their gameplay style.
S-Tier
Cly Kullervo: A Mandalorian warrior who focuses on control and damage. Cly can jetpack around the battlefield for increased mobility, while firing electrical darts into enemies that slow their movement speed. When ready, she can detonate all these darts at once, turning enemies into bombs. Though a little hard to get a grip on, she's deadly when used right, especially against groups. Of course, you'll need to make sure to hire Cly in Star Wars Zero Company when the choice comes up.
Kabbney "Kabb" Uppercut: A support brawler, Kabb has a powerful melee attack that damages and shoves enemies. If fatal, it returns all Action Points to Kabb, effectively allowing him to kill an enemy for free. His other powers involve providing support fire, and making targets vulnerable to further damage. Shove abilities are very powerful in Zero Company, and Kabb has the durability of a tank, as well as being very simple to learn and master.
A-Tier
Luco Bronc: A sniper who fires from the back lines, Luco comes with a power that enhances his accuracy and damage output temporarily. If you can get him to a good battlefield location high up with long sightlines, Luco is capable of serious damage. Just keep in mind that you'll want to give him the Longarm Blaster, the most restrictive of the Star Wars Zero Company weapons, to bring out his full potential.
Astromech Droid: OK, these little droids technically aren't unique characters, but considering that they're all identical in their abilities, they're worth treating as a monolith. Astromech droids are the ultimate support characters, able to hold three items and get two uses out of each one, while providing accuracy bonuses and action points to those around them. That being said, they have no dedicated attack, so you're dependant on whatever grenades you've equipped as well as the protection of others. For more info on how they work, check out our page on the Star Wars Zero Company Astromech Droids.
Tel-Rea Vokoss: The one Star Wars Zero Company Jedi operator is high-risk and high reward, capable of great melee damage and mobility, but often having to move to the most dangerous areas to maximise her output. As a result, Tel-Rea is the character who will most likely get more kills than any other, but also is the most likely to be downed in a mission. There's a high learning curve with this one.
B-Tier
Jae Mordant: A fairly straightforward fighter and gunner who thrives in close range by being able to melee and fire a cone of bullets, Jae's unique power is to effectively kill off any enemy nearby who falls beneath a certain health threshold - but only once per turn. That can be useful, but the threshold is pretty low and ultimately a character with a blaster pistol can probably amount to the same thing.
Trick: A soldier with a focus on grenades and explosives, Trick's unique power is basically to self-revive if dropped. That's not bad as powers go, but ultimately it's better to invest in characters whose powers stop them from getting downed in the first place. What you get with Trick is a character who's average, but is just hard to put down permanently.
Obviously though this is to see only a small part of the experience, as these operators and characters all have to exist within the context of a larger team, with abilities that complement each other, as well as whatever build you've given to your version of Hawks.
This is an aggressive build based on mobility: all of these are characters who are either agile or can move quickly for a low AP cost, such as Kabb's ability to move for free as long as he punches somebody to death at the end of it. The strategy here is that the group moves as a unit, never getting too far apart, with the Droid acting as the healer and supplying them with AP (you'll definitely want to give it a Med-Pac).
This is also a build with some strong control options: Cly's jetpack, Kabb's punch and Tel-Rea's Force powers all allow them to move enemies around, and if you give the Droid a Concussion Grenade, that means everybody has a way to manipulate the battlefield. Concentrating enemies into groups makes them highly vulnerable to attacks like Cly's dart detonation or grenade attacks. Ultimately this is a strategy-heavy team and one without a huge amount of options for long range, but one that's incredibly powerful if handled wisely.
You should also feel free to tweak weapon mods and utility items depending on need. A Droid Popper Grenade might be wiser in certain missions, for example. The above team comp isn't an exact science, but a strong template to be tweaked according to the threat ahead.
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Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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