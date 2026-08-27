Talents in Star Wars Zero Company are little feats and stat modifiers that Hawks and all the other Operators have, and you'll get the chance to pick out those Talents for Hawks during character creation, as well as the other randomized Operators you unlock throughout the game. Talents arguably aren't as important as the Specializations that you pick out, but they are nonetheless a serious advantage, especially if you can pair them with the right kind of specialization. Below I'll lay out the best Talents to pick out and what they pair well with for your Hawks build.
What are the best Talents in Star Wars Zero Company?
If you're picking a Talent out for Hawks in the beginning of Star Wars Zero Company, you should make your choice based on the kind of character build and playstyle you're aiming for, and specifically the Specialization you've given them. I've highlighted some very good Talents to consider below, depending on the general directions you can take Hawks.
Cold-blooded: allows you to guarantee that your next attack is a critical hit. Very good for snipers or those who use repeaters as weapons.
A Life of Labor: grants increased health and defense. Good for tanks, but also melee fighters, support classes or characters who are mission-critical - like Hawks.
Fortitude: gives a +2 defense bonus while the Operator is injured. Works for characters who are likely to get hurt (tanks and brawlers), as well as giving you a chance to save injured characters.
One thing I don't really recommend is picking up the Thievery and Espionage Talents early on, tempting as they might be. One gives you bonus credits for completing a mission, and one gives you bonus intel, but only in very small amounts and there's no battlefield advantage tied to them. That being said, play Zero Company for a while and see if you're finding it easy: if you find you don't need that advantage to win, then try swapping out your Talent for either of those and take the small tip at the end of every combat mission.
How to change Talents in Star Wars Zero Company
You can swap out the Talents of Hawks or any other randomly generated Operator at any time you want between missions the same way you change specializations. Go to the Personnel table in the Den, and check the Focus Tree tab, then press the option to "Change Specialization" in the lower right. That will also give you the option to pick out a new Talent while you're there.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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