Blaze is bringing back a mystery Evercade cartridge that you may have missed the first time around

Blaze has a habit of discontinuing Evercade cartridges, but the console company is bringing back a legacy collection. While we'll find out which compilation is getting re-released on Friday, it's a sign that it can and will bring back physical games you may have missed.
In an Evercade teaser post headlined "Something is coming... back!", the retro console makers confirm a legacy cartridge will return on Friday, August 28. By my count, 19 physical games are now marked as "legacy", including the Namco collections 1 and 1 alongside the Atari Lynx compilations and both Piko Interactive carts.
There's a complete list of legacy cartridges for reference at the Evercade site. It's handy for identifying the games you can and can't buy right now for retro handhelds like the Super Pocket (like the Rare Edition that's currently $71), but will also give you an idea of what's coming back this Friday.
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Some of you might be wondering why physical Evercade games vanish from sale to begin with, and it's largely for the same reasons as digital delisting. It all ties back to the idea of licensing agreements and, for the most part, said rights have usually expired when it comes to discontinued carts. All it really takes is for a publisher to increase their fees or even keep some games for other projects, and it means a game can no longer legally be kept in print.
It's anyone's guess what the cartridge might be, although I'm already seeing Evercade collectors place their bets (I won't spoil what they're saying). The re-release does mean you'll have an extra game cart to consider if you're picking up the Evercade Nexus this October or even the Activision Super Pocket. I suspect Blaze is continually trying to find ways to bring back legacy carts regardless, so it's nice to see one actually return since it's now one of the last bastions of physical gaming.
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