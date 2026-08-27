Speedrunner turns one of Metal Gear Solid 4's biggest bosses into a total pushover using the power of Master Collection Vol 2's enhanced framerate

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"It's not over yet"... oh wait it is

Metal Gear Solid 4
(Image credit: Konami)

A Metal Gear Speedrunner has discovered that the higher framerate in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 has made one of the series ' most iconic boss fights a cakewalk.

Sure, it's almost 20 years old, but Metal Gear Solid 4 spoilers ahead for anyone about to experience it for the first time through the Master Collection.

Metal Gear Solid 4 may be a bit messy, but there's one thing it nails: nostalgia and fan service – before nostalgia bait became all the rage. Returning to Shadow Moses Island in Act 4 is one of the greatest gaming moments of all time, and it culminates with a power fantasy a decade in the making as you get to pilot Metal Gear Rex and have a scrap with the improved model Metal Gear Ray. It's a phenomenal boss fight and would be the best moment in the game if not for the final boss.

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Jaguar King, a Metal Gear series speedrunner, posted a clip of their gameplay on Twitter, saying, "Thanks to 60FPS, Ray can be mega destroyed way faster than the original…" The attached clip shows the iconic Rex vs Ray scrap, with Rex launching missiles at Ray, then using its laser to destroy Ray's health bar almost instantly, with the fight lasting a mere 11 seconds in total.

Games having things tied to framerates isn't new. The original Metal Gear Solid is still 30 fps in Master Collection Vol. 1 for this very reason. Destiny 2 players also discovered differences in damage when the game was released on PC and had the 60fps option available. But what's weird about this is that Metal Gear Solid 4 was always technically 60fps; yes, the PS3 version never actually ran that well most of the time, but the game was built with a 60fps cap in mind, so it's strange that it would have an effect here.

Metal Gear Solid 4's most famous joke gets updated in Master Collection Vol. 2, with Konami even bringing back the original voice actor

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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