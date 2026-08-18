Nintendo Switch version of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 seemingly removes the PS3 from Snake's plane, suggesting an iconic joke will have to be changed

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"Oh wait! We're on PlayStation 3! It's a Blu-ray Disc"

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid fans have noticed a detail in the screenshots of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2 that may explain how the PS3 mentions are handled in the new port of Guns of the Patriots.

Metal Gear Solid 4 has become something of a cryptid among the Metal Gear fanbase; it's the only game in the franchise to remain an exclusive, and it was long thought to be unportable because it was built specifically for the PS3.

This adherence to the PS3 allowed Hideo Kojima and co to do some fourth-wall breaks, including a famous scene where Otacon calls back to Metal Gear Solid 1's disc swapping by saying "Oh wait! We're on PlayStation 3! It's a Blu-ray Disc. Dual-layered, too – no need to swap."

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But now that the game is coming to platforms outside of the PS3, many are wondering what Konami will do with the line in Master Collection Volume 2.

As spotted by users on Reddit, the manual pages for Master Collection Volume 2 include a screenshot of the Metal Gear Solid 4 pause menu, which shows a live cam of what Sunny is up to on your plane, the Nomad.

In the original version, you can see a PS3 on the table in some scenes, and this remains the case for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox consoles. However, the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game have removed the PS3 console, replacing it with what appear to be GA-KO dolls.

While this doesn't confirm anything about the iconic line, it does prove Konami is willing to change things up for the Master Collection ports, which in turn has led to speculation about what the line could be.

While it could easily just be the regular PS3 line, Nintendo versions removing the console has me thinking it will also be changed, and given Christopher Randolph returned for Metal Gear Solid Delta to record lines for the Xbox exclusive Snake Vs Bomberman mode, he and David Hayter are clearly still happy to work with Konami.

One user reckons we'll get a generic "We're on a modern game console - Digital download too, no need to swap," but maybe Konami could go the extra mile and change the line to be about whatever platform you're playing on. Or there's the worst-case scenario where the line is removed entirely for Nintendo fans. We'll find out soon enough, as it's only nine days til Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally free from the PS3.

Metal Gear Solid 4's Master Collection gets an impressive new showing, confirming 60fps, shorter load times, and that Solid Snake still loves his iPod

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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