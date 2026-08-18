There's no official GTA 6 headset quite yet, but the LucidSound LS500 gets pretty close with its funky Sunset Paradise design

Grand Theft Auto 6 is nearing ever closer, but brands have yet to unveil any officially licensed controllers, headsets, or anything with Rockstar's official art slapped all over it. After PlayStation announced that some Marvel's Wolverine console and accessories were incoming, I fully expected Leonida-themed goodies to follow, but alas, we've had zilch.
While the official GTA 6 accessories have yet to come, PowerA's upcoming $69.99 LucidSound LS500 wireless headset feels very much inspired by the fictional streets of Vice City. The 'Sunset Paradise' headset is expected to drop this week on August 21 and swaps the plain all-black look for pink and yellow palm trees, but only PS5 players will be able to snap up this GTA-feeling pair.
This new version of the PowerA LucidSound LS500 is available later this week, but you can pick up the plain LS500P for$69.99 at Amazon without the wait.
PowerA's LucidSound LS500 wireless gaming headset is usually draped in one full color from its earcups to its headband. However, this upcoming model feels very much in keeping with its 'Sunset Paradise' name, as it features a print of pink and yellow palm trees across the underside of its headband and the interior of its earcushions.
Where these interiors would normally be black or white, they now stand out and feel very reminiscent of the Vice City streets we'll all be strutting our stuff down once November 19 rolls around. There's no official mention of its GTA inspirations on its product listing on Amazon or the official PowerA website, as this is not an officially licensed product. Still, it feels very telling that the brand would launch a headset with motifs very similar to those found throughout Rockstar's marketing just months ahead of the game's release.
I'm not knocking it, as I'm always a fan when brands mix up the designs of their best gaming headsets. Not to mention, it's a really nice design for the headset, which is impressive in its own right thanks to its sub-$100 MSRP, custom-tuned 50 mm audio drivers, and massive 70-hour battery life.
While I have yet to test the LucidSound LS500 for myself, it is compatible with the PS5, so you shouldn't have any issues if you've secured your GTA 6 pre-order for the Sony console.
The headset is packaged with a low-latency wireless dongle that you pop straight into the console, but there's also Bluetooth should you want to hook it up to your PC to play through your older GTA games before a PC port comes along.
If you don't quite have a spare $69.99 to spend on a new accessory, the brand has wired alternatives like the PowerA LucidSound LS10. This headset swaps wireless support for a 3.5 mm connection, but shares the same custom-tuned drivers and has a 'Midnight Surf' version available for $29.99 at Amazon, which is also compatible with the PS5. With it you'll be losing out on your wireless freedom, but it shares practically the same design and even does one better with matching pink earcushions.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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