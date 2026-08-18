After dropping a nerf bomb, Slay the Spire 2 devs say updates are slowing down so they can focus on "bigger, more impactful content" like a new character

News
By
Published

Slay the Spire 2 patches will "be a bit further apart"

Slay the Spire 2 classes
(Image credit: Mega Crit)

Slay the Spire 2 launched into Early Access on Steam this year, with indie developer and publisher Mega Crit working since its release to release updates every two weeks. Until now, that is.

As the studio reveals in a new announcement, content is slowing down to allow devs to get more ambitious.

"The team has been hard at work on new content, but it'll be at least a month until any of it hits the beta branch," as Mega Crit writes. "We'll be out of office during late August for our annual team break, so there won't be an August 27 patch."

That's understandable enough – the devs do deserve a break.

"As a mostly remote company, it's good to meet in person to touch some grass, frolic on the beach, and whatever else it is that people do when they aren't playing or making video games," as the team puts it.

The past bi-weekly patch system that Mega Crit has built its schedule around has "allowed us to cross quite a few features and content off of our to-do list" and "to be more dynamic and experimental when introducing changes."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

That checks out. Late last month, Slay the Spire 2 finally got a keyboard-only mode and various balance adjustments, for example. Then, with v0.111.0, substantial buffs to several enemies and a big ol' nerf to one of the strongest cards and relics in the game, Brightest Flame, came.

At the same time, though, "when doling out content piecemeal like that, it's harder to dedicate time to developing the bigger, more impactful content that so many players are most eager for." That's why Mega Crit is shaking things up now and taking updates more slowly.

"We've since shifted our focus to such pieces of content, including an alternate Act 2 and new character," the studio explains. That's why "we will be shifting our updates to be a bit further apart, at least for a while. We can't guarantee the exact pace or if said pace will be regular, but we'll continue to keep you updated, as always!"

Along with the character and alternate Act 2, Mega Crit plans to drop "experimental game modes," too.

I suppose it all makes sense – Slay the Spire 2 has a journey ahead of it to its full release, and bigger, "more impactful" updates could be the key to a smoother delivery.

Need something else to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond to wishlist right now.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Someone presses a button on the Lego Batman Returns Batmobile to split it apart as it sits on a table beside a minifigure of Batman
    1
    Fans agree new Lego Batman Returns Batmobile looks great, but the lack of minifigures is a "bit of a let down"
  2. 2
    The physical media selection at Sony's Crunchyroll is even worse than fans feared after store update
  3. 3
    Star Wars: Galactic Racer has some of the best crashes I've seen in a long time, especially as you risk losing it all
  4. 4
    The Witcher 3 devs had to cut a fear mechanic as "women were just dropping their babies, left and right"
  5. 5
    There's no official GTA 6 headset quite yet, but the LucidSound LS500 gets pretty close with its funky Sunset Paradise design