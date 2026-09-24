Shape of Dreams codes (September 2026) for cosmetics

With these Shape of Dreams codes, you can get some new and exclusive cosmetics for your travelers. While they don't provide any practical value, some of the skins and charms available make a huge difference to the overall look of your character. Plus, if you're trying to unlock everything in this vast roguelike game, you'll need to add these to your list.
While some cosmetics, like charms, can be equipped to any character, others are specific to certain Travelers, some of whom you may still need to unlock. Luckily, you can redeem any of these Shape of Dreams codes whenever you see them, and your rewards will be waiting for you should you unlock the relevant character in the future.
All Shape of Dreams codes
These are the Shape of Dreams codes you can redeem in-game right now:
Currently, the only Shape of Dreams promo is for the Midsummer Night's Dream costume for Yubar, a Traveler option who is not unlocked by default. If you want to use this skin, you'll have to unlock Yubar by collecting 450 Dream Dust first, then apply the cosmetic. Don't worry about redeeming the code before you've unlocked the character, though, as it'll be waiting for you when you do.
You can redeem Shape of Dreams codes from the game's main menu by selecting the Extras option, followed by the Redeem Gift Code button on the next page. Here, enter a code as it appears above, then click on Confirm to claim your code.
Expired Shape of Dreams codes
500KDREAMS - Trinket of Nobility
LUNARNEWYEAR2026 - Wealth Ornament
Since the game was released on PC a year before arriving on console, there are already some expired codes. This means valid promos are also likely to expire soon, so redeem Shape of Dreams codes as soon as possible.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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