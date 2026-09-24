+1 Loot to Forge codes (September 2026) for rerolls and coins

You'll want to redeem the latest +1 Loot to Forge codes if you're looking to improve your power and gear. While you can keep slashing away in the training area, it certainly helps to get a little boost here and there, and these codes do just that by granting you free coins, potions, rerolls, and more.
In this very cyclical and satisfying Roblox simulation game, you'll need to train, fight, forge, and start all over again, but each of those stages requires improved weapons, storage space for ores, and an increasingly powerful attack. Fortunately, the following Loot to Forge codes will help you further buff each of those, so I'd recommend redeeming them right away.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Loot to Forge codes
These are the +1 Loot to Forge codes you can redeem right now:
30000CCU - 2,000x Coins, 2x Race Rerolls
20000CCU - 2,000x Coins, 1x Power Potion
As you can see from the list above, +1 Loot to Forge codes grant a range of rewards, but the most valuable are probably the coins, since you can spend these at the upgrade stall to increase your inventory space, improve your training power, or buff your luck stat, potentially leaving you with better weapons when you use the forge.
To redeem Loot to Forge codes, simply navigate to the Shop page by clicking on the trolley button on the left-hand side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the shop window, enter a code from the list above into the Codes redemption box, hit the Submit button, and enjoy your rewards.
Expired Loot to Forge codes
There are no expired +1 Loot to Forge codes.
I haven't seen any expired Loot to Forge codes yet, but the game has only been out a few weeks, so it may be that the codes above are the first ones released. Once they expire, which they are likely to do, I'll move them down here, so just be sure to redeem any Loot to Forge promos as soon as you see them!
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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