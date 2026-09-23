How to get blood pressure, pulse and O2 in Silent Hill Townfall

The Silent Hill Townfall vital signs puzzle sees you finding blood pressure, heart rate and 02 for a doctor on an intercom. However, there are multiple machines to reach, and an array of numbers to choose from. And, every time you pick the wrong machine you take damage. To get the answers you need means reading the instructions for each machine on a laptop to find out which ones are wrong, and using that to find the right numbers to pass on to the doctor. Here's how to do that.
How to get the blood pressure in Townfall
Key to finding the blood pressure, and any other readings you need, is to check the laptop in the corner. Go there and into the Equipment Overview menu and read the Valentudo View S-100 option.
This is the instruction manual for the vital signs machine and it will tell you to 'disregard values outside of 70/100 mmHg' for blood pressure. These are the green systolic and diastolic figures on the lefthand side of the display, so look for anything that fits that range and interact with that machine. It was the values shown above for me, although they seem to alternate between 71/39and 70/40.
When the doctor asks for the heart rate or pulse you'll see that the Valentudo View S-100 details on the laptop say that 'Heart Rate (BPM) values outside of 40 to 160 BPM are often inaccurate'. So you need to find a machine with a yellow number for the pulse reading that fits outside those values. For me that was the machine showing a 161, although it changed to 162 when I reported it.
How to get the O2 in Townfall
If you check the Valentudo View S-100 option in Equipment Overview on the laptop for blood oxygen it says that 'SpO2 (%) values under 75% are unreliable', so you need to find a machine with a red SpO2 (%) number to fit that. I used the machine showing at 81%, which changed to 80% when I reported it.
Once you've reported all three values you'll then open up the next room, and have to move on to solve the Silent Hill Townfall X-Ray puzzle, which is a whole other thing but still involves reading instructions to work out what to do.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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