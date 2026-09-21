There's still plenty of time to secure your Silent Hill Townfall pre-order, but its flashy steelbook is disappearing into the fog

Silent Hill Townfall pre-orders are nearing ever closer as this week's September 24 (Thursday) release date is just days away - but that still leaves plenty of time to pick up a copy for your physical horror collection.



Pre-orders are available digitally for $49.99 / £44.98 (via Steam) and physically on the PS5 for $49.99 / £49.99, and there's even a collectible steelbook available, though its stock is looking pretty foggy right now. If you're based in the US your best option is to pick up your pre-order straight from GameStop as it's just $44.99 which is the cheapest price you'll find it. Equally, if saving cash if you're biggest priority, UK horror fans will want to stick with Very, where it's down to £41.99, which is £8 off. Of course, collectors may be far more intrigued by the steelbook, but it's exclusive to European retailers, and Amazon UK is currently sold out for now.

I managed to swap my Day One Edition copy for the steelbook release just last night, so there's every chance that more stock could be on its way. In the meantime, I've gathered all the best US and UK retailers to grab your copy down below to ensure there are no scary shopping experiences, and that the only scares you'll experience this week will be as you explore the dreary Scottish streets of St. Amelia. Don't worry, as a fellow Scot, it surely can't be that terrifying...

Silent Hill Townfall pre-orders in the US

GameStop │ In stock - $44.99



GameStop is one of the cheapest US stores you'll find Silent Hill Townfall this week. Pre-orders are available for just $44.99, saving you $5 off the game's full price.

Amazon │ In stock - $49.94



Amazon US doesn't have the steelbook but listings for the Silent Hill Townfall Day One Edition are live and availablke to pre-order. If you've got Prime in tow, this is one of your best options to ensure you'll be playing come Thursday.

BestBuy │ In stock - $49.99



The Day One Edition can also be pre-ordered from Best Buy, though you'll be forking out an extra cents more. Just be wary that the US retailer states the game will ship "on or shortly after" release day, so you might not be able to get your spooky-game fun on until after Thursday.

Walmart │ In stock - $49.94



If you prefer to get your shopping done at Walmart, Silent Hill Townfall pre-orders are live at Walmart. You'll be paying full price here but since it's the Day One Edition, you'll still secure those extra in-game CRTV cosmetics.

Silent Hill Townfall pre-orders in the UK

Very │ In stock - £41.99



Very is one of the cheapest retailers stocking Silent Hill Townfall today in the UK. This week, it's currently £8 less than full price, and Very is pretty reliable for ensuring you'll get pre-orders on release day too.

Currys │In stock - £42.99



Currys doesn't always stock every single upcoming game, but Townfall pre-orders are not only live, but it's also £7 cheaper than the full £49.99 MSRP.

Amazon │ In stock - £49.99



The steelbook version of Silent Hill Townfall keeps drifting in and out of stock in the lead-up to release day. If you're okay missing out on that metal case, general physical copies for £49.99 are still good to go and should arrive on release day too.

TheGameCollection│ In stock - £46.95



If you'd prefer the Day One Edition with its bonus cosmetic skins for the in-game CRTV, TheGameCollection has pre-orders available for £46.95 this week.

FAQ

(Image credit: Konami, Annapurna Interactive)

When is the Silent Hill Townfall release date? Silent Hill Townfall launches for £44.99 / £49.94 on the PS5 and PC September 24 later this week.

Is there a Silent Hill Townfall collector's edition? Konami did not release a Silent Hill Townfall collector's edition as only Standard and Deluxe versions of the game are available to pre-order. However, some European online stores provide an additional steelbook case featuring alternative box art for the game.



There's also a Silent Hill Townfall Day One Edition available, which includes a Rusted and Beach Edition cosmetic skin for the in-game CRTV.

Love physical games? Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order and Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis pre-order pages while you're here.