Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis pre-orders have arrived on the Switch 2, and I want that carnivorous collector's edition

It always feels a bit bizarre to experience Lara Croft's adventures on anything but PlayStation hardware, but the upcoming Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is coming to the Switch 2.

As unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct, you can take on this reimagining of the original 1996 classic and pre-order it for $59.99 (GameStop) physically (game-key card release) or digitally via the Nintendo eShop once listings go live.

It's great to finally get confirmation that it's making its way to the Ninty console, especially if it means I can get my dual pistol-wielding hands on that Collector's Edition. Announced on June 2 earlier this year, the snazzy Collector's Edition from Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild includes the game and some physical goodies, including an incredibly detailed statue of Lara taking on the T-Rex.

I maybe would have preferred to see a real-life replica of the Hand of Midas as found in the OG Tomb Raider so I could turn my Switch 2 into gold. However, the statue is just as impressive, and it's available to pre-order for $199.99 at GameStop today. So far GameStop is the only place to find it, but I'll be using my Lara Croft skills of discovery to update you on the best places to find the Collector's Edition and all Legacy of Atlantis Switch 2 pre-order links as and when I find them before February comes around.

Where to pre-order Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis

GameStop | In Stock - $59.99



Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis for the Nintendo Switch 2 was just unveiled, and so far GameStop is the only US retailer listing physical copies. The online store also has the Deluxe and Collector's Edition up for grabs.



Deluxe Edition: $69.99 at GameStop

Collector's Edition: $199.99 at GameStop

FAQ

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – Pre-order Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

When does Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis release on the Nintendo Switch 2? Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027.

Is there a Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Collector's Edition? There is a Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Collector's Edition available for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2 which includes a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a Lara Croft vs. The T-Rex statue, mini artbook, a collectible Croft Signet pin, and a Triumvirate Talisman keychain.

Is Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis a game-key card release? Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is not available in full on its Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge, and according to the GameStop listing, it will be a game-key card release when it launches in February next year.

Is there a Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Switch 2 pre-order bonus? Pre-ordering any version of Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, including on the Switch 2, gains you the Survival Outfit to use in-game.

Want more Switch 2 games? Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order and Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave pre-order pages.