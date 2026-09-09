"We are committed to passing on savings whenever we can" - Framework rolls out refunds and price reductions on some of its laptops after securing a cheaper supply of memory to make them with

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Published 2 min read

This week in pro-consumer news, another PC gaming brand is passing on savings amidst the RAMpocalypse

An image from Framework showing a laptop being assembled
(Image credit: Framework)

RAMageddon be damned, another PC gaming brand is making pro-consumer moves to pass savings back to shoppers. Laptop maker Framework has published a blog post entitled "Navigating the volatile silicon market: updates on memory and storage pricing", and it's a refreshing read that details how the brand has secured a more affordable supply of RAM for gaming to make their systems with, and we're the ones who will benefit.

"We have some positive updates today around LPCAMM2 memory availability and Intel Core Ultra X9 processor options for Framework Laptop 13 Pro", the post reads.

"Following our update in July where supplier cost increases forced us to adjust memory configurations and pricing, our Supply Chain team has been working continuously to source additional inventory at better prices.

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"We have good news: we recently secured a limited quantity of Micron 32GB and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory modules at lower cost."

A Framework image of some laptop RAM

(Image credit: Framework)

As a result, the brand is passing those savings back, issuing price reductions for new orders, and, amazingly, retroactive price reductions for existing orders.

"We are committed to passing on savings whenever we can and keeping computers as accessible as possible in the current environment, so we are rolling out price reductions across both already shipped and a subset of currently pending pre-orders. While these new costs remain above our original pre-order launch baseline, they are lower than the last cost update that drove our current pricing for new pre-orders," reads the blog post.

As a breakdown of how it works, if your order has already shipped, Framework will automatically issue a refund for the difference in price now that it's been reduced. If your order is still pending, the price will automatically be adjusted, and if you'd now rather modify the amount of RAM in your gaming laptop to get more bang for your buck, the option is open to you.

A Framework image showing one of the brand&#039;s laptop keyboards being attached to its chassis

(Image credit: Framework)

Surprisingly, this isn't the first brand to make recent, sweeping pro-consumer moves despite the current economy of the PC market. A few weeks ago, desktop PC cooling brand Arctic made similar commitments to customers following its refunds from illegal US tariffs. Meanwhile, Sony and Microsoft are fighting tooth and nail to avoid giving theirs back to consumers through similar means.

These types of business choices are a massive win for consumers, especially during the current RAM shortages we're seeing across the tech sector. With RAM manufacturing set to be under strain for years to come, and with the big three manufacturers all but securing high prices for themselves through nefarious means, pro-consumer practices could go a long way.

We're also rounding up the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Alienware laptops, or for something even more portable check out the best gaming handhelds.

Duncan Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.

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