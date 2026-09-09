"We are committed to passing on savings whenever we can" - Framework rolls out refunds and price reductions on some of its laptops after securing a cheaper supply of memory to make them with

RAMageddon be damned, another PC gaming brand is making pro-consumer moves to pass savings back to shoppers. Laptop maker Framework has published a blog post entitled "Navigating the volatile silicon market: updates on memory and storage pricing", and it's a refreshing read that details how the brand has secured a more affordable supply of RAM for gaming to make their systems with, and we're the ones who will benefit.
"We have some positive updates today around LPCAMM2 memory availability and Intel Core Ultra X9 processor options for Framework Laptop 13 Pro", the post reads.
"Following our update in July where supplier cost increases forced us to adjust memory configurations and pricing, our Supply Chain team has been working continuously to source additional inventory at better prices.
"We have good news: we recently secured a limited quantity of Micron 32GB and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory modules at lower cost."
As a result, the brand is passing those savings back, issuing price reductions for new orders, and, amazingly, retroactive price reductions for existing orders.
"We are committed to passing on savings whenever we can and keeping computers as accessible as possible in the current environment, so we are rolling out price reductions across both already shipped and a subset of currently pending pre-orders. While these new costs remain above our original pre-order launch baseline, they are lower than the last cost update that drove our current pricing for new pre-orders," reads the blog post.
As a breakdown of how it works, if your order has already shipped, Framework will automatically issue a refund for the difference in price now that it's been reduced. If your order is still pending, the price will automatically be adjusted, and if you'd now rather modify the amount of RAM in your gaming laptop to get more bang for your buck, the option is open to you.
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One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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