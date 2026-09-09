Kirby and the World Beyond looks like the first open-world Kirby game, and it's coming to Switch 2 in spring 2027

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Nintendo's got a new 3D Kirby is underway

Kirby and the World Beyond
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's Nintendo Direct showcase gave us a sneak peek at some exciting new games underway for the Switch 2, including none other than Kirby and the World Beyond.

It looks like a stunning little entry to Nintendo's 34-year-old series, standing as its second 3D entry after Kirby and the Forgotten Land – a title that itself launched a few years back in 2022 for the original Switch console.

Not only is it as visually vibrant and cozy as you'd expect a Kirby title to be (especially a 3D one after Forgotten Land's colorful debut), but Kirby and the World Beyond is also seemingly an open-world game. As per its trailer, it allows players to "freely explore" – so, yeah... I'm thinking it is indeed an open-world Kirby experience.

Kirby and the World Beyond – Nintendo Direct 9.9.2026 - YouTube Kirby and the World Beyond – Nintendo Direct 9.9.2026 - YouTube
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If so, it'll be the first of its kind. Sure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land had "open" areas that definitely felt more free than those in past platformers, but this would take it up a notch... and then some. And the gameplay? It looks as adorably action-packed as always, with inspired 'fit swaps for Kirby and more.

There's not too long left to wait to experience it, either. Kirby and the World Beyond is set to release sometime in the spring of 2027, which is just months away now (yes, time is passing that quickly). After all, the end of 2026 is approaching.

You can pre-order Kirby and the World Beyond now over on the Nintendo Store – if you can get through the Ocarina of Time remake queue, that is.

Searching for more to look forward to? Browse through our quick roundup of the best upcoming Switch 2 games arriving this year and beyond to wishlist.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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