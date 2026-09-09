"It's a new day at Blizzard": Union wins historic contract protecting 1,900 World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and more workers as Microsoft plans another 1,600 layoffs

"It's a new day at Blizzard, where greater power for workers is translating into more innovative games for players," says CWA president Claude Cummings Jr. in a press release. The union – which includes World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Blizzard's story and franchise development team – is now guaranteed protections regarding layoffs, Microsoft's AI usage, and other urgent concerns.
"The company has to talk with us before implementing AI tech that affects our working conditions, and we get to negotiate over the impact of that,” senior World of Warcraft designer Paul Cox tells Aftermath "We'll also be regularly discussing AI as part of our labor management committee, which is the sort of meeting between the union and the company on a frequent basis where we can bring up everything from AI to 'Hey, people are complaining that the toilet doors have too large of a gap in them.'"
And since Microsoft is cracking its knuckles ahead of another 1,600 layoffs at Xbox, Blizzard union workers also made sure to secure "really strong layoff protections," Cox says. Union members are now eligible for at least four weeks of severance and recall rights that last 14 months, which give qualified laid-off workers the opportunity to be "recalled" into open positions at Blizzard during that time period.
Cox explains, "If WoW has a bunch of layoffs, but Diablo doesn't, and Diablo is looking to expand, the folks who are laid off from WoW can get recalled into Diablo if they're qualified, which has definitely never happened in our industry before, and is very rare to see just in general. So we are really excited about that."
Blizzard workers have been fighting to feel steady in an increasingly unstable industry for a while now – apparently, "a few hundred people" have been stationing themselves outside the Blizzard campus' 12-foot tall orc statue to make "noise on a regular basis," says Blizzard senior editor Alison Veneto. But Veneto thinks what really convinced Blizzard bosses to take the company's union members seriously was the threat of an awkward BlizzCon 2026, which starts on September 12.
"I'll go ahead and say it: BlizzCon is next week," she explains. "Going into BlizzCon without a contract with the level of mobilization that had been ramping up from Blizzard employees could have been uncomfortable." But now Blizzard union members' efforts have paid off, and everyone can relax – until the next thing.
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Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
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