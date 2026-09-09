After 28 seasons and 338 episodes, South Park has officially changed its name

South Park is officially getting a new name ahead of the upcoming season 29, though we don't yet know if the satirical rebranding will be permanent.
In a statement on Twitter, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, co-creators of the show formerly known as South Park, unveiled the new show name: South America. "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," Parker and Stone said. "We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation." Check out the new title treatment below.
Of course, as with all things South Park, this is one big satirical joke. Last August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America', and has also previously said that the Gulf of Mexico should be known as the 'Gulf of America'. Apple and Google followed suit by renaming the bodies of water on their respective map apps. South Park rebranding as 'South America' is a winking mockery of this bizarre state of affairs.
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South Park airs on the Paramount-owned Comedy Central and streams on Paramount Plus, but Parker and Stone have taken repeated shots at their parent company over the last year, even publicly blaming the Paramount-Skydance merger for delaying the season 27 premiere. "This merger is a shitshow, and it's f***ing up South Park", a statement read on social media. Last August, the show found a new, permanent streaming home at Paramount Plus in a $1.5 billion, five-year exclusive deal after previously being available on HBO Max
South Park seasons 27 and 28 both ran at just 5 episodes each, and followed an unusual release cadence, with frequent delays. It's not currently clear how many episodes season 29 will contain, though with the Paramount-Skydance merger chaos behind them, hopefully we'll get a few more episodes this time around.
South Park season 29 (or should that be South America season 1?) kicks off on September 16, on Comedy Central. New episodes hit Paramount+ the following day in the US. For more, check out our list of the best South Park episodes.
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