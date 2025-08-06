South Park will only be on a single streaming service as Paramount Plus becomes the "definitive destination" for the returning animated comedy

After its streaming fate was left up in the air, South Park now has a permanent streaming home on Paramount Plus – and won't be available anywhere else.

"As of today, August 6, South Park is no longer available on any other SVOD, marking a major shift in the streaming landscape and solidifying Paramount Plus as the definitive destination for fans of the groundbreaking franchise," Paramount Plus wrote via press release.

Right now, all 27 seasons of South Park are available on Paramount Plus, including movies and specials like Post Covid and The Streaming Wars. New episodes will be available in tandem with their Comedy Central premiere in the US.

Before season 27 premiered, the show was held up due to a merger involving Skydance and Comedy Central. All 26 seasons were previously available on HBO Max, but South Park's previous $500 million deal with the streaming service expired in July. The release date of season 27 was pushed back just a bit due to the kerfuffle, and had no streaming home leading up to the premiere – until Paramount Plus swooped in and saved the day.

"This merger is a sh*tshow and it’s f*cking up South Park," Parker and Stone wrote on X via the official South Park account at the time. "We are at the studio working on new episodes, and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

South Park season 27 is airing on Comedy Central in the US and is available on Paramount Plus worldwide. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.