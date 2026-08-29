New Pokemon series from Wallace and Gromit animation studio Aardman is coming exclusively to Disney Plus, alongside Ash's first anime run

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Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu streams in 2027

Screenshot from Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch&#039;d and Pichu, showing a yellow mouse and white bird smiling while singing together.
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Aardman / Disney Plus)

The Pokemon Company has signed an exclusive deal with Disney to stream Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu, the seemingly delightful stop-motion animated series coming from Aardman (of Wallace and Gromit fame).

Announced during a live panel at this weekend's Pokemon XP event, the full series will be available worldwide next year on Disney+ and the Disney XD channel. There's no exact date or approximate release window just yet, but we were treated to another gorgeous look at the show. Take a look below.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu | Teaser Trailer - YouTube
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"Join our unlikely heroes, Sirfetch’d and Pichu, in their gallant quest to protect Pokemon across Galar! While their missions might rarely go as planned, their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown. Peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them," the trailer's description reads.

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The deal also includes Ash and Pikachu's first classic anime run in Pokemon the Series: The Beginning, which should be streaming now on Disney+ and Disney XD in the US and "select" other regions around the world.

"Pokemon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today," Disney executive Ayo Davis said, per Deadline. "This new series Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu brings Aardman's signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love."

For those not in the Poke-weeds, Galar is a region in the video game series that first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The fact that it's inspired by the British countryside likely makes it perfect fodder for the folks at Aardman, and if the other stop-motion animated streaming series is any indication, Pokemon Tales should be a great old time.

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Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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