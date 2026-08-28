Will The Elder Scrolls 6 be Xbox exclusive? CEO Asha Sharma won't say, but "every platform needs some form of exclusive experiences"

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development at Bethesda Game Studios, a studio under Xbox's corporate umbrella, but that doesn't automatically mean it'll be an Xbox console exclusive. Xbox's approach and messaging around exclusivity has been inconsistent, but in the months following Asha Sharma's appointment as CEO, the company has been explicit about wanting a return to Xbox exclusives following a period of multiplatform embrace under the leadership of former CEO Phil Spencer. And yet, it remains a mystery whether games like The Elder Scrolls 6, which began development long before Bethesda was acquired by Xbox and are beloved world-over, will be exclusive to Xbox consoles.
At Gamescom 2026, the BBC (via GameSpot) had the chance to ask Sharma about Xbox's approach to exclusivity in general, and you won't be surprised to hear she didn't give the most direct answer.
"We are increasingly going to be one of the largest platforms in the world. Every platform needs some form of exclusive experiences and content," Sharma said. "And so, what we've shared is Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork [Revolution will be exclusive on console to Xbox]. We're going to do the best we can to continue to do that, all in context of the business being healthy, and so we have to balance that."
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Pressed on the issue of The Elder Scrolls 6's potential Xbox exclusivity specifically, Sharma simply smiled and said, "it's a beautiful game."
Bethesda and Xbox have been remarkably cagey about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a game that was announced more than eight years ago. The extremely limited teaser we saw all the way back in 2018 remains the only official showcase we've seen, and after months of silence, Sharma herself said she'd experienced a "live playthrough" of the game and praised its "scale and grandeur" and its "even better" story.
At the time, Sharma's visit to Bethesda HQ was met with protestors speaking out against the ongoing layoffs that will ultimately see 3,200 workers lose their jobs under Sharma's leadership.
Onto the real news: The Elder Scrolls 6 will keep Skyrim's famous cheese physics
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