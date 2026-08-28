Morrowind's most ambitious mod is now available in 1 click on GOG, alongside a 60% sale on the 24-year-old Elder Scrolls RPG

The wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 is admittedly brutal, but it feels a tad bit lighter when you go back to Bethesda Game Studios' older series gems – like Morrowind.
It's a dated RPG, all things said, seeing as it first launched a whopping 24 years ago, back in 2002. The visuals are… difficult to stomach at times, gameplay can feel clunky, and the world feels empty if you're not sure what to look for.
Morrowind is my favorite – and many other fans' – Elder Scrolls, though, and that's what makes Tamriel Rebuilt, a mod that aims to overhaul Bethesda's old game from the ground up with new content, so special.
Tamriel Rebuilt might not seem easy to install for folks unfamiliar with modding, however – but digital game platform GOG has swooped in to make it much simpler. So simple, in fact, fans can snag it in one click over on GOG.com for free.
Don't have Morrowind yet, or own it elsewhere? No problem, as the Game of the Year edition is a solid 60% off right now on GOG, too, as the storefront reveals over on X.
Talk about good timing, eh?
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The new price – $6.59 – will apply until September 10, apparently, so we've all got plenty of time to grab it.
As for Tamriel Rebuilt itself, it's a mod that is 25 years in the making. Yes, it entered development before Morrowind was even out in the wild, founded on Bethesda's old online forums.
Now, it's regularly seeing updates, with the latest having dropped just five days ago. You can explore all of its details on the project's official website.
Tamriel Rebuilt is shaping up to be quite long-lived, and downright massive. So massive, in fact, that the team behind it expects it to outlast The Elder Scrolls 6 – just as it previously did Oblivion, Skyrim, and now Oblivion Remastered, too.
When will it be complete? Well, it's a continuous work-in-progress backed by many volunteers… so, maybe never. I'm not one to complain about eating good, though, so I'll just conclude with how grateful I am.
Excited for some new games? Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Morrowind.
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