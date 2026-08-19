Morrowind-inspired RPG whose devs gave up waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 launches to 86% positive Steam rating: "Feels like the Bethesda of old"

It seems we might be waiting a while to hear anything substantial about The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. To help with the anticipation, a group of devs known as NerveLabs took it upon themselves to make a new installment in the series themselves, and it's already faring quite well on Steam.
The game is called The Lantern of the Laughless Saint, and it takes a hefty amount of influence from the third Elder Scrolls game, Morrowind. It's got the mid-2000s aesthetic, the slightly strange fantasy vibe, and the heavy emphasis on exploration, along with some tongue-in-cheek humor and Myst-like esoteric lore.
"No one chooses to come to this island," the narrator says in the opening of the main trailer. "You wake from the same dream." Ominous, foreboding, and distinctly inviting.
The game's Steam store page says it's "built around exploration and connection," with the idea being you just sort of roam around to find out what's going on, or where you have to go.
"You learn the land by walking it, following rumors, reading scraps of burned history, and meeting lost souls who wandered to the ends of the Earth, following the same feverish dream of a light buried beneath the Tower," the game's description continues.
The Lantern of the Laughless Saint has been in early access on Steam for two days now, and the player reaction is already 86% positive.
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"This game has heart and soul not seen in many releases today. It feels like the Bethesda of old," reads one fawning review. "CAN YOU DO THAT TODD, HUH????" says another.
Many buyers warn of performance problems, which are to be expected from an indie studio that's just released something in beta. But if you want those strange Morrowind vibes, this might be worth your time.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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