The Witcher 3 Remastered PC performance is tanking because of Geralt's luscious locks, CD Projekt Red says, but there's a temporary fix "until this is addressed in a patch"

The Witcher 3 Remastered is finally upon us, gracing us with yet another journey through CD Projekt Red's iconic RPG – but it sadly isn't going smoothly for everyone.
Some players, particularly those on PC, have run into performance issues. With the new free upgrade and all its visual overhauls, this doesn't exactly come as a surprise, but it's still not acceptable by CD Projekt Red's high standards – so, yes, the devs are on the case.
The studio reveals as much in a post over on Twitter, explaining that it's managed to figure out the cause of some fans' performance woes on the computer: NVIDIA tech.
Or, to be more precise, the NVIDIA tech that makes Geralt's hair look oh so realistic as it renders and simulates more dynamic hair.
As CD Projekt Red writes, "We've identified an issue related to NVIDIA Hairworks that may significantly affect performance" – and, yep, that's that tech. For now, the studio has a temporary solution: "We recommend disabling that setting until this is addressed in a patch."
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Although it's not a permanent fix for the problem, it's evident that the team is cooking up a more impactful update as it alludes to a future "patch" on PC following its quick advice.
Comments show unhappy players across other platforms, though – not just those using their computers for The Witcher 3 Remastered. As the top response reads, "Please fix The Witcher 3 Remastered on base PS5. The performance is absolutely horrible right now."
Others below it echo this very sentiment, outlining how even the RPG's "performance mode" doesn't properly work for them.
In other words, it seems that there may be at least a few more wrinkles for CD Projekt Red to iron out, performance-wise – but something tells me the devs will be on it fast. Who knows, the PC patch they mention might even turn into a larger patch addressing problems that console users are having, too.
Only time will tell… but, thankfully, the remaster is doing well aside from these hiccups. So well, in fact, that it's currently the top-scoring game of 2026 on Metacritic, beating out the original 2015 RPG by a solid two points.
Searching for some other new games to wishlist? Browse through our roundup of all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games for more.