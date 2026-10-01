The 8Bitdo FlipPad isn't my absolute favorite way to play Game Boy games, but it could win me over this time next week

Off the back of my full 8Bitdo FlipPad review, I've been weighing up whether a discount could help it thrive. It's already one of the best retro controllers for Game Boy games on your phone in my eyes, but with Prime Day sneaking up fast, it could end up at a no-brainer price, especially if you're not into buying a standalone handheld in 2026.
There's room to argue that the 8Bitdo FlipPad is already pretty good value at $29.99, as it's $5 cheaper than its main rival, the GameSir Pocket Taco. That latter, chunkier controller usually goes for $34.99 on an ordinary day, although it does pack Bluetooth connectivity and shoulder buttons into its bulkier shell.
8Bitdo
FlipPad Mobile Gaming Controller
Ideally, you'll want to wait for the 8Bitdo FlipPad to hit around the $20 mark during Prime Day this October. That price feels in line with the controller maker's typical discounts during the sales, and it also places it in small gift price territory ahead of the holidays. That's not to say you shouldn't just buy yourself this tiny set of buttons, as it really does make for an excellent way to play Game Boy games on your phone, providing you've got a compatible USB-C device.
The short of it is that the 8Bitdo FlipPad is a sleeker, less obtrusive set of buttons for your phone for quick, casual sessions. Its excellent hinge mechanism lets your modern-day doomscroller almost cosplay as a 2000s flip phone, all while letting you flick the panel out of the way for when you actually have to do things on your phone. It also hooks up directly via USB-C, so you'll never need to worry about battery life or power issues getting in the way of your Pokemon sessions.
In contrast, the Pocket Taco turns your phone into its namesake, clamping onto your device at the bottom. Again, it's Bluetooth, so it will actually work with your Switch or even a docked Analogue Pocket should you prefer your Game Boy games on a bigger screen, but it's main goal is to give you something that feels like Ninty's brick to grip onto on your travels.
Both mobile controllers serve pretty similar roles, and both take opposite approaches in doing so. The Pocket Taco is for those of you who want a fully fledged Game Boy controller that doesn't rely on your phone and will be suited to all games across the Game Boy's expansive library, including GBA games that rely on shoulder buttons. On the flip side, the FlipPad feels more geared towards players with a very standard phone setup, as it'll fit best to a handset with iPhone dimensions and a case that's 2mm in thickness.
The Pocket Taco is for those of you who want a fully fledged Game Boy controller that doesn't rely on your phone and will be suited to all games across the Game Boy's expansive library, including GBA games that rely on shoulder buttons. On the flip side, the FlipPad feels more geared towards players with a very standard phone setup, as it'll fit best to a handset with iPhone dimensions and a case that's 2mm in thickness.
I would crown the FlipPad as the better-feeling controller thanks to its clicky dome buttons and solid feel. The Pocket Taco comparatively feels a bit cheaper, but it does mimic the plastics of an OG Game Boy in a more authentic way while packing more features than just plain USB-C connectivity.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
Ultimately, I'd keep an eye out for both during Prime Day on October 6 and 7 (don't you dare say it), but I have a funny feeling 8Bitdo will include the FlipPad in its usual wave of nifty discounts, and failing that, Black Friday retro deals are set to arrive in November as a backup.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.