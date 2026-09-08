I placed two Game Boy controllers in the hands of a casual retro gamer, but the "winner" comes with caveats

I've spent a chunk of time pitting the 8Bitdo FlipPad against the GameSir Pocket Taco in a Game Boy controller gauntlet, but I'm struggling to declare an overall winner. Both gamepads take pretty different approaches to arming your doomscroller with physical buttons, so for a fresh perspective, I handed both off to someone who doesn't test handhelds on the daily.
Who is this Game Boy gamepad testing guinea pig I've drafted in? Well, it's my partner in retro console collecting crime who isn't employed to test the best retro controllers available to the masses, but certainly enjoys playing the oldies on portables old and new. By handing both the 8Bitdo FlipPad and GameSir Pocket Taco to someone who's got a comparatively casual perspective, I hoped that I'd be enlightened with a new third-party perspective that'd help me wrap up my testing.
I get it, some of you may think this sort of A/B testing is overkill for a set of four face buttons and a d-pad. However, with both the GameSir Pocket Taco and 8Bitdo FlipPad targeting two very specific types of players who could be easily lured by the prospect of easy Pokémon access, I want to identify every pro and con possible. Therefore, I reckon drafting in a fresh pair of non-reviewer hands is absolutely justified and should help you pick out the perfect Game Boy pad.
Again, I've already put the 8Bitdo FlipPad through its paces, although the daft placement of the Asus ROG Phone 8's USB-C port meant I had to use the Razer Edge as a very long Game Boy before borrowing my partner's Google Pixel. That testing was enough for me to form my own likes and dislikes, in turn giving me a notion of how other players may feel about the gamepad.
Starting off with some of the FlipPad's strengths, I really feel like 8Bitdo is onto a winner with its sleek profile. There's far less plastic bulk to the hinged USB-C controller than the Pocket Taco, and that helps it feel less like a bulky add-on. The clicky dome switch buttons also hit tactile high notes compared to standard membranes, which also feed into a premium vibe.
The FlipPad's slightness comes at a cost, though, particularly when it comes to the USB-C. Pardon the pun, but the controller's fit and grip hinges solely on the bottom connector, and the fact that it's "one size fits all" creates some problems. My main gripe lies with the fact that unless you pick the exact right thickness of case, you're likely going to experience some side-to-side wobble, which isn't great for more frantic games (shmups like Truxton are a wiggly nightmare).
I'm also wary that by containing the controller to just the phone screen, it subjects players to the usual ergonomic caveats. By that, I mean your fingers will just be hanging around at the side or back of your device rather than resting on some shoulder buttons (something the Pocket Taco provides). Surprisingly, though, none of this seemed to bother my volunteer test subject, and while initially hesitant to play games on her freshly modified Google Pixel 7, she ended up getting right into Zelda: Link's Awakening using both pads.
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A bit of A/B Game Boy testing
I don't want to imply that I turned my beloved into a Game Boy guinea pig, but I did sit back and observe her as she used both the 8Bitdo FlipPad and GameSir Pocket Taco. In an effort to pick up on any third-party ergonomic quirks and real-life gameplay benefits, I watched as she roamed around Koholint Island for the first time while checking in to ask for takes on the d-pad, button tactility, and overall feel.
I immediately noticed that her index fingers would rest on the upper sides of the phone when using the FlipPad, and I figured this was due to the lack of junk in the trunk. It turns out this is more of a weird ergonomic preference, though, as she would still pop her digits on the side when using the GameSir Pocket Taco. To me, this was a sign that while the latter should provide better ergonomics in theory, it's easy to see why 8Bitdo went with a sleeker, front-focused design based on play habits.
Continuing to quash my expectations, my helpful test subject also informed me that she preferred the feel of the FlipPad's clicky D-pad over the arguably more authentic Pocket Taco's membrane directionals. This is despite the fact that she owns several real Game Boy handhelds, as while GameSir's design should feel close to those portables, I was immediately informed that the controls felt "mushy".
One complaint that re-emerged with the 8Bitdo FlipPad was indeed the wiggly USB-C connector. My volunteer's phone normally uses a standard shell case with a cut-out for chargers, and while the controller does fit, it still leaves a gap. That's a little strange considering my ROG Phone 8 Pro Devilcase is too thick for the connector, and it feels like you need to buy something very specfic for an exact fit.
I'm not sure which cases the FlipPad is actually compatible with, but I do know that without one as a packer, the leftover tolerance will lead to some nervous "oop" sounds when it moves around slightly. You're more likely to notice this when making more frantic d-pad movements, like when, say, encountering enemies on the shores of Link's Awakening for the first time and being caught off guard.
Ultimately, the wiggle served to break any sort of "my phone is now a Game Boy" immersion the FlipPad is aiming to achieve. Comparatively, the Pocket Taco's sandwich approach provides a steadier grip, even if that means adding extra bulk to the back and front and swapping out direct USB-C connectivity for Bluetooth.
The FlipPad steals the crown (with caveats)
After an extended stint running around exploring Koholint Island, then foolishly wrapping things up by attacking some chickens, my partner finally picked the FlipPad as her preferred Game Boy controller. That at least proves that 8Bitdo has nailed things in terms of comparative feel and button quality, both of which I'd assumed the controller maker had in the bag anyway.
However, the wiggly USB-C connectivity haunts what would otherwise be a stellar Game Boy mobile controller experience. It's something my playtester said would put them off playing anything more than Pokemon on their phone, even though they prefer 8Bitdo's approach to the bulkier, non-clicky Pocket Taco.
This extra user test will absolutely help back up some of my thoughts for a wider 8Bitdo FlipPad review, but I'm aware it largely focuses on casual play. Having already spent a chunk of time with the GameSir Pocket Taco, I know it provides players with extra perks like actual shoulder buttons and compatibility with other retro consoles, and that will ultimately factor into whether it's worth grabbing instead of its USB-C competitor.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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